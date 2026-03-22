Chadian Army Bolsters Presence Near Sudan Border as Tensions Rise
21 March 2026
Chadian forces deployed along the Sudan Chad border to prevent incursions into Chad by the Sudanese belligerents on March 21, 2026
March 21, 2026 (TINE, Chad) – The Chadian army has reinforced its deployment near Tine, sources said on Saturday, amid warnings of a potential incursion into Sudanese territory as border tensions escalate.
The Chadian army on Thursday launched a security campaign to collect weapons and military vehicles from Chadian Tine and locations within the Sudanese border.
The move followed a drone attack targeting civilians in the town of Mabrouka, in the Tine district of Chad’s Wadi Fira region.
Sources told Sudan Tribune that Chadian forces have increased their deployment on the border, amid fears they plan to advance into and seize control of the Sudanese Tine.
The Chadian government has established trenches and earthen barriers at the dividing line between the two towns, the sources added.
Tine, located in the far northwest of North Darfur State, consists of two towns—one Chadian and one Sudanese—separated by a seasonal watercourse.
Most residents of both towns belong to the Zaghawa ethnic group and share deep-rooted family ties.
Sudanese Tine is the last site under the central authority’s control in Darfur.
The rest of the region is under the control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), except for the Jebel Marra area and Tawila locality in North Darfur, which are held by the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdul Wahid Nur.
Public rejection of the Chadian army’s measures to collect weapons and arrest Sudanese refugees has led to increased tension on the border, sources said.
Reports indicate the Chadian army arrested Sudanese nationals on the pretext of participating in the Joint Force allied with the Sudanese army to repel RSF attacks on Chadian Tine.
Community leaders and local youth have declared their categorical rejection of the campaign to collect weapons and confiscate combat vehicles.
They called for efforts to be focused instead on pushing the RSF away from Zaghawa areas.
Zaghawa ethnic leaders reportedly informed a Chadian military delegation of their opposition to the weapon collection, arrests, and vehicle seizures.
General Abakar Abdelkerim Daoud, Chadian army chief of staff, suggested possible RSF involvement in the drone bombing of Mabrouka, which killed approximately 16 Chadian civilians.
Daoud told Tine dignitaries and troops that the same drone that targeted a funeral in Mabrouka village had previously targeted Sudanese army positions in Tine with three missiles.
Investigations are underway to identify the perpetrator, and missile remains have been taken to N’Djamena for examination, he added.
Chadian Defence Minister Issakha Maloua Jamous said he had issued instructions to prevent involvement in the Sudanese conflict, while closing borders and strengthening surveillance.
The General Command of the army has been tasked with house searches and disarming anyone entering from Sudan, he said.
Jamous warned against attempts to spread misinformation that could harm Chad’s image.
President Mahamat Idriss Deby, on March 18, ordered a response to any attack coming from Sudan following four attacks on his country.
A military delegation, including the defence minister and the army chief of staff, was subsequently sent to the border region.
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