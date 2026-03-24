Third Repatriation Flight for Sudanese Refugees to Leave Uganda on Sunday
22 March 2026
Sudanese refugees in Uganda wait for passport renewals at the Sudanese embassy in Kampala. (File Photo)
March 21, 2026 (KAMPALA) – A third flight repatriating Sudanese refugees from Uganda is scheduled to depart on Sunday via Badr Airlines, the Higher Committee for Voluntary Repatriation said on Saturday.
The flight is part of a broader project that began in February 2026 and aims to return Sudanese citizens who fled to Uganda during the ongoing conflict.
Uganda currently hosts approximately 92,000 Sudanese refugees. While a small percentage live in the capital, Kampala, the majority reside in the Kiryandongo refugee camp, which serves as the primary reception centre.
Reem Abdel Jalil, the committee’s spokesperson in Uganda, told reporters the flight will carry 100 passengers from Entebbe International Airport to Port Sudan.
The flight is being provided free of charge by Badr Airlines as part of a corporate initiative to support the return of displaced citizens and ease the financial burden on refugees.
Families scheduled to depart have gathered at the Sudanese Friendship School in Kampala ahead of their transfer to the airport on Sunday morning.
The committee intends to repatriate about 10,000 refugees during the project’s first phase. Officials have called on the private sector and business leaders to provide additional funding to sustain the initiative.
Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim noted that local airlines have pledged seven free flights to facilitate the return from Entebbe to Port Sudan.
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