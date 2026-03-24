US-Israeli Strikes Fail to Disrupt Gas Supply in Southwest Iran
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Agencies
US and Israeli strikes targeting infrastructure in southwest Iran caused no disruption to gas supply, as Tehran confirms stable energy operations despite escalation.
Reports from Iranian media state that the joint US-Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure in the nation's southwest failed to cause any disruptions in gas supply.
Local authorities told Fars that the attack targeted a gas pipeline linked to a power plant in Khorramshahr. They told the news outlet that despite the attack, there are no problems with maintaining the supply of energy and gas to the city and that the plant remains fully operational.
The report by Fars also highlighted that there were no casualties as a result of the joint US-Israeli attack on the energy site.
Strength of Iran's energy infrastructure
The failure of the bombing to disrupt energy flows highlights a recurring pattern in which attacks on infrastructure do not necessarily translate into sustained operational setbacks.
Iranian authorities stressed that both gas provision and electricity generation in Khorramshahr remain stable, suggesting that contingency measures or system redundancies mitigated the intended impact.
This development comes despite the strategic significance of energy infrastructure as a frequent target in conflicts involving regional and international actors.
Iran's Energy networks, particularly in strategically vital regions, are structured to withstand disruptions, limiting the effectiveness of aerial strikes aimed at degrading essential services. The failure to damage and put them out of commission is an example of the lack of tangible gains the US and "Israel" have achieved since their unlawful attack on February 28.
Increasing US-Israeli escalation against Iranian energy sites
The US-Israeli coalition also bombed a gas administration building and a pressure reduction station on Kaveh Street in Isfahan on Tuesday. Fars reports that the strike caused damage to parts of the facilities and residential homes located near the energy sites.
Isfahan is considered to be one of the key sites in Iran's gas distribution network; the plants are responsible for syphoning gas to other cities and industrial sectors.
These attacks come after US President Donald Trump's claim of a five-day pause in attacking gas and energy infrastructure in Iran.
Trump said that the pause in targeting these sites follows "very good and productive conversations" with Iran regarding how to come to a ceasefire, a claim which Iran outrightly denied, with Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, saying that any claims regarding talks between Tehran and Washington are "fake news" made to influence the oil market.
Iranian retaliation to attack on energy infrastructure
Iran stated previously that if its energy sites are targeted, it will attack US-linked energy plants in the region.
Living up to its claims, Iranian missile strikes on key US-linked Gulf energy infrastructure have been costing major Western oil companies billions in revenue loss, with damage to critical facilities threatening to take years to repair fully.
One of the most significant impacts of these Iranian strikes was on the US-linked Pearl gas-to-liquids facility in Qatar, which is one of Shell’s most advanced and profitable assets. The plant, valued at nearly $20 billion, suffered heavy damage, causing half of its production lines to be expected to remain offline for at least a year, per to Qatari authorities.
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