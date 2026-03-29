Global Auto Giant Ford Builds First Ever Pickup Truck with Nelson Mandela’s Signature to Support Charity in South Africa
Olamilekan Okebiorun
26 March 2026 06:56 AM
Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa has built a one-of-a-kind Ford Ranger Wildtrak X from scratch, featuring Nelson Mandela’s signature, and donated it to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (NMCF) to support its fundraising efforts.
Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa donated a unique Ford Ranger Wildtrak X with Nelson Mandela's signature to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (NMCF) for fundraising.
This special-edition vehicle symbolizes Ford's partnership with the NMCF and commemorates Mandela's legacy, with proceeds supporting community programs.
The gesture links back to Mandela’s first car, a 1937 Ford V8, highlighting Ford’s historic connection to South Africa and Mandela.
In addition to the Wildtrak X, Ford has supplied 19 vehicles to assist the NMCF, underscoring its ongoing commitment to child welfare and community development in South Africa.
The special-edition Wildtrak X, produced at Ford’s Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria, is a tribute to Nelson Mandela’s legacy and serves as a strategic fundraising tool for the NMCF.
The bakkie features Mandela’s signature stitched into its interior, marking a significant symbolic gesture.
“The symbolism of Madiba’s official signature reflects the spirit of the partnership between Ford and the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund,” said Neale Hill, President of Ford Motor Company, Africa.
“As a company, we believe in generational impact and, like both the Fund and Madiba himself, we share values of sustained effort to ensure sustainable impact. What a privilege it is for us to carry this signature on one of our vehicles and an even greater privilege that we can play a part in driving South Africa forward,” Hill added.
The vehicle will be sold, with proceeds directed towards supporting community programmes run by the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.
Ford’s Long History with Mandela
The special-edition Ranger Wildtrak X marks a significant moment in Ford’s enduring connection with Nelson Mandela.
This vehicle pays tribute to a powerful historical link: Mandela’s first car was a 1937 Ford V8, which he drove during the early years of his activism.
This gesture not only celebrates that pivotal moment in history but also underscores the long-standing bond between Ford and South Africa.
The gesture links back to Mandela’s first car, a 1937 Ford V8, highlighting Ford’s historic connection to South Africa and Mandela.
The gesture links back to Mandela’s first car, a 1937 Ford V8, highlighting Ford’s historic connection to South Africa and Mandela.
Ford’s Strong Presence in South Africa
Ford has maintained a manufacturing presence in South Africa for over a century, with its Silverton plant serving as a key part of its global production network.
In 2025, Ford sold approximately 34,628 vehicles across all models in South Africa, securing its place as one of the top-selling brands in the country.
Despite market challenges, Ford continues to see strong sales, particularly with the Ford Ranger, which remains one of the top-selling bakkies in South Africa.
The Ranger recorded 25,465 units sold in 2025, though this represented a slight 0.3% decline from the previous year.
Despite this minor setback, the Ranger retained its position as the second-best-selling bakkie in the country.
In addition to the Wildtrak X, Ford has provided 19 vehicles to the NMCF to assist with its outreach and community programmes across South Africa.
Founded by Nelson Mandela, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund continues to focus on child protection and development across South Africa.
“Thirty years after Madiba founded the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, our mission remains as urgent as ever,” said Dr. Linda Ncube-Nkomo, CEO of the NMCF.
“Partnerships like the one we share with Ford demonstrate how the private sector can play a meaningful role in protecting children and strengthening communities.”
Ford’s commitment to South Africa extends beyond vehicle production, reflecting the company’s broader social responsibility efforts.
“This is about honouring Madiba’s legacy by investing in the well-being of children. For more than a century, Ford has been part of South Africa’s story. We deeply believe businesses like ours have a responsibility to contribute meaningfully to the communities they serve,” Hill said.
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