Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1: The History of Angola and Other Issues
To watch this episode hosted by Youri Smouter, just go to the following link: 1+1 E374 Youri speaks to Abayomi Azikiwe on Angolan history, Iran, Press TV''s journalists & Lebanon
Welcome to this new episode of 1+1, looking at the history and current affairs of Angola.
This is the first in our series examining the region of Southern Africa.
Our historical and tour guide was Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African News Wire, a long-time journalist, historian, Pan-Africanist Leftist/anti-imperialist activist.
We also talk about the US/Israeli war on Iran and Tehran's incredible defense and offense.
We also talk about Israel's horrific mass murder campaign in Lebanon and the attempt to reoccupy the South of Lebanon and the resistance to it led by Hezbollah.
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