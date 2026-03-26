Hezbollah Hits New Record of 94 Operations Against Israeli Occupation
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon Military Media
Hezbollah continues to defend southern Lebanon, destroying multiple Israeli Merkava tanks and striking key military sites in Tel Aviv
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah continues to ambush Israeli military armored platoons across multiple sectors in southern Lebanon, announcing that its fighters hit dozens of tanks on Thursday.
With a new record number of military operations, the Resistance continues to defend Lebanon and its people under Operation Devoured Straw, in response to the Israeli aggression targeting dozens of villages, homes, and cities, particularly in South Lebanon, the Bekaa, and Beirut's Southern Suburb.
On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation intensified its attempted land invasion of southern Lebanon, attempting to advance through the sectors of al-Qawzah and al-Qantara. Israeli occupation forces were ambushed by the Resistance across all fronts, as Hezbollah announced yesterday a record number of operations, 87.
The Resistance's efforts to repel Israeli aggression continued through Thursday, when anti-armor units targeted Israeli Merkava tanks in Deir Seryan, al-Qantara, Debl, and al-Taybeh.
Tactical ballistic missiles were also fired at multiple Israeli military facilities in Tel Aviv, including the Security Ministry's headquarters, HaKirya.
Following is the list of operations carried out on Thursday, March 26, 2026:
Merkava hits, gatherings struck, direct confrontations
At 1:30 am, Hezbollah's fighters engaged an Israeli force in close-quarters combat, near Deir Seryan's school and hospital.
At 1:50 am, the Resistance hit an Israeli Merkava tank, positioned near Deir Seryan's farm pond, using a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).
At 2:20 am, Hezbollah fighters ambushed an advancing Israeli force near the same pond, engaging the force in close-quarter combat and targeting another Merkava tank with an RPG.
At 2:30 am, on the road linking al-Taybeh to al-Qantara, a Merkava tank was hit by an ATGM.
At 3:00 am, Hezbollah fighters ambushed an advancing Israeli force near al-Qantara's Mosque.
At 3:00 am, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on a gathering of Israeli military vehicles and soldiers near the municipality of the border town of al-Khiam.
At 3:15 am, another Merkava tank was hit in al-Qantara via an ATGM.
At 3:40 am, the Resistance hit another Merkava tank near the technical school in the same town. A military helicopter attempted to evacuate casualties from the town; however, Hezbollah fighters fired a Man-Portable Air-Defense System (MANPAD) at it, forcing it to retreat.
At 4:35 am, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on a gathering of Israeli military vehicles and soldiers near the reservoir in the town of al-Qantara.
At 5:00 am, a Merkava tank was hit in the town of Debl by an ATGM.
At 5:00 am, Hezbollah’s fighters engaged an Israeli force in close-quarters combat with light and medium weapons at point-blank range in the city of al-Khiam, achieving confirmed hits.
At 5:06 am, the Resistance hit a Merkava tank in al-Qantara with an ATGM, this time positioned near the town's technical school.
At 5:15 am, a Merkava tank was near the technical school, raising the total number of tanks hit in al-Qantara to five.
Concurrently, three Merkava tanks were hit in the town of Deir Seryan with ATGMs. At the time of the statement's release, Hezbollah said that five tanks were hit in total in Deir Seryan alone.
At 5:30 am, a Merkava tank was hit in Dibl with an ATGM.
At 6:00 am, three Merkava tanks were hit on the al-Muhaysbat hilltop in al-Taybeh, via ATGMs.
At 6:30 am, a Merkava tank was hit near the technical school in al-Qantara, raising the number of confirmed hits to six.
At 6:40 am, Hezbollah fighters hit the seventh Merkava tank with an ATGM in al-Qantara, this time positioned near the town's water tower.
At the same time, the Resistance targeted an assembly point of Israeli troops and armored vehicles in al-Qawzah with a salvo of rockets.
At 7:00 am, Hezbollah’s fighters launched artillery shells at a gathering of Israeli soldiers on the Jnejl height in the town of al-Qantara.
At 7:05 am, the Resistance hit the eighth Merkava tank in al-Qantara, near the water tower, with an ATGM.
At 10:50 am, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on an Israeli army gathering at the Ras al-Naqoura site.
At 11:40 am, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the reservoir in the town of al-Qantara for the second time.
At 11:50 am, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on a gathering of Israeli soldiers on the Jnejl height in the town of al-Qantara for the second time.
At 11:55 am, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on a gathering of Israeli soldiers on the Jnejl height in the town of al-Qantara for the third time.
At 12:30 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters targeted a Merkava tank in the town of al-Qantara with an attack drone, achieving a confirmed hit.
At 1:00 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters targeted a hostile helicopter over Kfarkila with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat.
At 1:00 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters targeted a Merkava tank in the town of al-Qantara with an attack drone, achieving a confirmed hit.
At 2:00 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters targeted a Merkava tank in the town of al-Qantara with an attack drone, achieving a confirmed hit.
At 2:10 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched artillery shells at a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the border town of Marun al-Ras.
At 2:30 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters targeted a Merkava tank in the town of al-Qantara with an attack drone, achieving a confirmed hit.
At 2:50 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters struck two Merkava tanks in the town of Deir Seryan with guided missiles, achieving confirmed hits.
At 3:15 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on a gathering of Israeli military vehicles and soldiers near the pond of the town of Debl, at the entrance to Wadi al-Oyoun.
At 3:45 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles at the Jal al-Deir site, opposite the border town of Aytaroun.
At 4:00 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles near the settlement of al-Malkiyya.
At 4:20 pm, Hezbollah targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles in the square of the town of al-Qantara and its surroundings with successive rocket barrages and artillery shells.
At 4:30 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters targeted three Merkava tanks and a D9 bulldozer in the town of al-Qantara with guided missiles, achieving confirmed hits.
At 4:40 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on a gathering of Israeli military vehicles and soldiers in the Al-Jami’ neighborhood of the border town of al-Naqoura.
At 6:00 pm, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles in the settlement of Shomera with a rocket barrage.
At the same time, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Shtula with a swarm of drones.
Also at 6:00 pm, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles in the town of Qantara with a rocket barrage.
At 6:15 pm, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles in the border town of Al-Qawzah with a rocket barrage and artillery shells.
At 6:25 pm, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the town of Debl with a swarm of attack drones.
At 7:00 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters targeted a Merkava tank between the al-Muhaysabat height and al-Qantara with a direct-fire missile, achieving a confirmed hit.
At 7:00 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched artillery shells at a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles near the settlement of al-Malkiyya for the second time.
At 8:00 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters engaged an Israeli force in close-quarters combat with light and medium weapons and rocket-propelled grenades in the town of al-Naqoura, achieving confirmed hits, with clashes ongoing.
At 8:00 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a swarm of attack drones on a gathering of Israeli military vehicles in the border town of al-Naqoura.
At 8:50 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched artillery shells at a newly established helicopter landing site in Beidar al-Fuq’ani in the town of al-Taybeh.
At 9:15 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the border town of al-Naqoura for the second time.
At 9:45 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters targeted a Merkava tank on the Shummar height in the border town of al-Naqoura with an attack drone, achieving a confirmed hit.
At 9:50 pm, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles at the Al-Malkiya site with a rocket barrage.
At 10:50 pm, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles in the city of Al-Khiam with artillery shells.
At 11:20 pm, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles at the Metula site with a rocket barrage.
Concurrently, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of Al-Khiam detention center with a rocket barrage.
Again at 11:20 pm, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the town of Al-Qawzah with a guided missile, achieving a direct hit.
At 11:40 pm, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles at the Misgav Am site with a rocket barrage.
Rocket attack, drone strikes
Hezbollah also responded to Israeli bombing of residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Lebanon by firing several tactical ballistic missiles at Israeli Security Ministry headquarters and a site affiliated with the Military Intelligence Directorate in Tel Aviv. Drones and rocket-artillery were also launched at targets in northern occupied Palestine.
At 1:10 am, Hezbollah fired tactical ballistic missiles at the HaKirya, which houses the Israeli War Ministry, and the Dolphin Base, which hosts the Military Intelligence Directorate.
At 3:10 am, a salvo of rockets was fired at the settlement of Misgav Am near the border.
At 5:20 am, a salvo of rockets was fired at the al-Aabbad military site, opposite the border town of Houla.
At 6:00 am, the Resistance fired a salvo of rockets at the Dado Base, hosting the headquarters of the Northern Command, north of the occupied city of Safad.
At 6:15 am, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on the settlement of al-Manara.
At 7:30 am, a swarm of one-way attack drones was launched toward the settlement of Metulla on the border.
At 9:00 am, a swarm of drones was launched at the Poria Base, west of Tabarayya Lake, targeting Iron Dome launchers and installations.
At 9:15 am, the Resistance fired a salvo of rockets at the city settlement of Kiryat Shmona.
At the same time, a salvo of rockets was fired at the settlement of Manara, near the border.
At 10:20 am, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a swarm of attack drones targeting the Tifon base, east of the occupied city of Akka.
At 10:20 am, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket barrage targeting the settlement of Nahariya.
At 10:50 am, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a swarm of attack drones targeting the Lehman barracks north of the settlement of Nahariya.
At 10:50 am, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a swarm of attack drones on an Israeli army gathering at the newly established Nimr al-Jamal site, opposite the border town of Alma al-Shaab.
At 12:00 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a precision rocket strike on the Krayot area, north of the occupied city of Haifa.
At 12:15 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on the Adather (Jabal Adir) site.
At 1:00 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a swarm of attack drones targeting an Israeli army logistics base in the settlement of Karm Ben Zimra in Upper Galilee.
At 1:00 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a swarm of attack drones targeting the Lehman barracks north of the settlement of Nahariya for the second time.
At 1:00 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on the settlement of Avivim.
At 1:25 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on the settlement of Shtula.
At 1:40 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on the settlement of al-Malkiyya.
At 2:00 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on the settlement of Netu'a.
At 2:15 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on the settlement of al-Malkiyya for the second time.
At 2:25 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on the settlement of al-Malkiyya for the third time.
At 2:30 pm, the Resistance targeted the industrial zone in the settlement of Rosh Pina with a rocket barrage.
At 3:10 pm, Resistance fighters targeted Israeli military infrastructure in the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage.
At 3:40 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on the settlement of al-Malkiyya for the fourth time.
At 4:05 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on the settlement of Nahariya for the second time.
At 4:25 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on the settlement of Nahariya for the third time.
At 5:00 pm, Hezbollah targeted Israeli enemy artillery positions in Odem in the occupied Syrian Golan with a swarm of attack drones.
At 5:20 pm, Hezbollah targeted Israeli enemy artillery positions in Mi’ilya, west of the settlement of Ma’alot-Tarshiha, with a swarm of attack drones.
At 5:30 pm, Hezbollah targeted infrastructure belonging to the Israeli enemy army in the settlement of Katzrin in the occupied Syrian Golan with a rocket barrage.
At 7:10 pm, Hezbollah targeted Israeli enemy artillery positions in the settlement of Elon with a swarm of attack drones.
At 8:15 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on the settlement of Kiryat Shmona for the second time.
At 9:00 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a precision rocket strike on the Haifa naval base and the Ze’ev air defense base in the occupied city of Haifa.
At 9:00 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a precision rocket strike on the Eliakim base, which houses training camps of the Israeli army’s Northern Command, and on the Tivon base east of the occupied city of Akka.
At 9:10 pm, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on the settlement of Nahariya for the fourth time.
At 10:35 pm, Hezbollah fighters targeted Israeli enemy artillery positions in the settlement of Kabri with a swarm of attack drones.
Hezbollah releases footage
Meanwhile, Hezbollah released footage of an earlier operation in which fighters targeted the Tivon base in Haifa with a squadron of one-way drones.
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