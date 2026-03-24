Non-stop Ops: Hezbollah Engages Israeli Troops, Pounds Enemy Assets
By Al Mayadeen English
Hezbollah continues its operations in defense of its people, targeting military infrastructure, occupation troops, armored vehicles, and illegal settlements,
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced a series of military operations against "Israel" in defense of Lebanon early Tuesday, in response to the Israeli aggression targeting Lebanon, particularly the South, Bekaa, and Beirut.
These come as part of Hezbollah's retaliatory operation against "Israel", Devoured Straw, and involve top-tier confrontations, coordinated attacks, and direct engagement of Israeli occupation troops along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
Notably, the Resistance reported intense confrontations in the border town of al-Qawzah throughout Tuesday, with Israeli troops coming under Resistance fire several times, as well as Israeli military vehicles, including Merkava tanks and D9 bulldozers. A combination of attack drones, rocket barrages, and precision guided missiles were utilizied to thwart enemy advances into the town.
In detail:
Operations targeting Israeli troops
Hezbollah has been successfully engaging Israeli occupation troops along the occupied border, deterring and overwhelming the invading forces. Using a combination of artillery, rockets, and drones, Resistance fighters have been consistently targeting soldier concentrations and their armored vehicles, inflicting direct hits and casualties among their ranks.
At 7:20 AM, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in South Lebanon reported intense confrontations as Resistance fighters engaged an Israeli force attempting to invade the town of al-Qawzah.
Hezbollah later announced several simultaneous and follow-up operations in the al-Qawzah axis, disclosing that precision guided missiles and attack drones were deployed against the invading force, achieving direct hits among its ranks.
1. In its first declared operation, Hezbollah announced that a troop and armored vehicle concentration was targeted at 23:40 PM on Monday, in the Al-Zuhour neighborhood in Maroun al-Ras with artillery shells.
2. At 1:30 AM, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers at the Fatima Gate on the Lebanese-Palestinian border with a rocket barrage.
3. At 6:00 AM, the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers southwest of the border town of Alma al-Shaab with a rocket barrage.
4. Also at 6:00 AM, the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the newly established site of Blat in southern Lebanon with a rocket barrage.
5. At 6:42 AM, the Resistance targeted a force of Israeli enemy soldiers positioned inside a house in the border town of al-Qawzah, following surveillance, with a guided missile, achieving a direct hit.
6. In a follow-up operation at 7:00 AM, the Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles in the border town of al-Qawzah with a rocket barrage.
7. Simultaneously and in the same town, the Resistance targeted at 07:00 AM a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Hill of Al-Khamara in the border town of al-Qawzah with a rocket barrage.
8. At 7:45 AM, the Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the newly established site of Blat in southern Lebanon with a guided missile, achieving a direct hit.
9. At 8:45 AM, Hezbollah fighters targeted an Israeli enemy concentration in al-Qawzah with an attack drone, achieving a direct hit.
10. At 9:00 AM, the Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers near a school in the border town of Alma al-Shaab with a rocket barrage.
11. At 9:20 AM, Hezbollah fighters targeted an Israeli enemy concentration in al-Qawzah with a rocket barrage for the second time.
12. At 10:20 AM, and for the third time, Hezbollah fighters targeted an Israeli troop gathering in al-Qawzah with an attack drone, achieving a direct hit.
13. For the fourth time, the Resistance targeted at 10:50 a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the border town of al-Qawzah using an attack drone, achieving a direct hit.
14. At 12:10 PM, the Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on Al-Khamara Hill in al-Qawzah using an attack drone, achieving a direct hit.
Operations targeting Israeli military sites, bases
Key Israeli military sites, including military bases, barracks, and artillery positions, have been under constant Resistance fire, disrupting enemy attacks and causing the occupation significant material losses.
The first operation came 10 minutes into the new operational day, emphasizing Hezbollah's uninterrupted, round-the-clock operations and a sustained state of readiness across changing hours.
15. At 00:10 AM, the Resistance targeted the Lymann barracks north of Nahariya with a swarm of attack drones.
16. At 1:20 AM, the Resistance targeted the radar site in Magd al-Tiffin, south of the settlement of Ma'alot-Tarshiha, with a swarm of attack drones.
17. In a simultaneous operation, the Resistance targeted at 01:20 AM Israeli enemy artillery positions in the settlement of Sa'sa' with a swarm of attack drones.
18. At 2:20 AM, Hezbollah targeted Israeli enemy artillery positions in Ein HaKoveshim, opposite the border town of Alma al-Shaab, with a rocket barrage.
19. At 6:00 AM, the Islamic Resistance targeted a newly established site in Nimr al-Jamal, opposite the border town of Alma al-Shaab, with a rocket barrage.
20. At 10:00 AM, the Resistance targeted Camp 100, a training camp for Israeli infantry forces located north of Ayelet HaShahar, with a rocket barrage.
21. At 10:30 AM, the Resistance targeted the Rafael military industries complex north of the Krayot area with a heavy rocket barrage.
22. At 11:30 AM, the Resistance targeted an enemy artillery position in the settlement of HaGoshrim with a rocket barrage.
23. At 2:20 PM, the Resistance targeted the Adathar site (Jabal Adir) with a swarm of attack drones.
24. At 2:30 PM, the Islamic Resistance targeted an air defense system in the settlement of Ma’alot-Tarshiha with a swarm of attack drones.
Hezbollah's Military Media also shared footage from one of its operations, carried out on March 10, targeting the Israeli occupation's Giva base east of the occupied city of Safad, with a barrage of rockets.
Merkavas, D9s targeted
25. At 11:30 AM, the Resistance targeted three Merkava tanks in a single operation in the vicinity of the Khiam Detention Center with guided missiles, achieving direct hits.
26. At 12:45 PM, the Resistance targeted an Israeli D9 military bulldozer also in the vicinity of the Khiam Detention Center, achieving a direct hit.
27. At 1:15 PM, the Resistance struck a Merkava tank on the road to al-Qawzah using an attack drone, achieving a direct hit.
28. At 1:50 PM, Hezbollah targeted an Israeli D9 military bulldozer in Beidar al-Faqqani in the border town of Taybeh with a guided missile, achieving a direct hit.
Illegal settlements under fire
Hezbollah also carried out a series of operations against illegal settlements as part of the evacuation warnings issued to Israeli settlers in the occupied north, which urged their retreat 5 kilometers from the border, particularly within the framkework of the warnings issued to Kiryat Shmona and Nahariya.
29. At 10:30 AM, Hezbollah fighters targeted the settlement of Nahariya with a rocket barrage.
30. At 11:30 AM, the Resistance targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage.
100 Hezbollah rockets pummel 'Israel' per day
Israeli media acknowledged that Hezbollah is engaged in a prolonged war of attrition, amid continued rocket fire and growing doubts over the Israeli occupation’s ability to achieve its military objectives.
"Israel’s" Channel 12 reported that rocket launches from Lebanon toward northern occupied Palestine have reached an average of one rocket every 16 minutes, with around 20 sirens sounding across 19 settlements daily.
The report described a persistent pattern of attacks, noting that Hezbollah fires approximately 100 rockets per day toward northern settlements, regardless of broader regional developments.
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