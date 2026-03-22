EU's Refusal to Condemn War Against Iran Shows its Subservience to US Empire: Ex-MEP
Saturday, 21 March 2026 9:29 PM
By Press TV Website Staff
The European Union's refusal to condemn the ongoing unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against Iran shows its total subservience to the strategic interests of the American empire, says a European politician.
In an interview with the Press TV website, Mick Wallace, a former member of the European Parliament, said that the striking silence of European leaders in the face of US-Israeli attacks on Iranian civilian areas is a result of Europe's total geopolitical dependence on Washington.
"The EU doesn't have an independent foreign policy; it is subservient to the interests of the US Empire," the firebrand European politician said.
The aggression, launched on February 28 amid indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US, has mostly targeted Iran's civilians and civilian infrastructure, apart from the leadership.
Nearly 1,300 Iranians have been killed in the aggression so far, according to the health ministry, including 165 schoolchildren in the southern Iranian city of Minab.
Figures released Saturday by the Iranian Red Crescent Society detail the severe toll on non-combatants, reporting damage to over 80,000 civilian units, including 60,000 residential homes.
Despite this extensive death and destruction, Wallace said European institutions remain intentionally passive. He noted that the bloc's growing reliance on the US-led NATO military alliance, which he described as an "instrument to keep the Europeans where the US wants them," makes this dynamic starkly obvious.
Iran has called on the EU Commission chief to stop ‘hypocrisy’ and cease approving occupation, genocide, and atrocities.
According to the former European lawmaker, who has frequently condemned Israeli-American genocide in Gaza both inside the European Parliament and on various platforms, Brussels will consistently refrain from censuring Washington or Tel Aviv.
He stressed that the EU "will not condemn Israel or the US," adding that the EU's respect for international law and human rights has always been "selective."
This selective morality has drawn fierce criticism from Tehran. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei recently condemned European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for her hypocrisy and complicity in the face of lawlessness.
Baghaei's rebuke followed a horrific joint US-Israeli bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in the southern city of Minab, which killed at least 165.
Iranian Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Kolivand has highlighted the systematic nature of these attacks, confirming that strikes have damaged 498 schools, 266 medical facilities, and 17 humanitarian centers so far.
Hundreds of civilians, including 231 women and children under five, have been martyred, while thousands more have been injured in blatant violation of fundamental human rights.
When asked about the likelihood of European states directly joining the military campaign against Iran, Wallace dismissed the possibility.
"EU member states will not enter the war directly," he said, adding that "they are much more interested in supporting the unwinnable war in Ukraine," he stated.
"Sadly, the EU today is being run by people who are not very smart, don't respect International Law, and lack integrity."
Meanwhile, Iranian armed forces and resistance groups across the region continue to carry out retaliatory military operations against the United States and the Israeli regime.
Iranian armed forces have so far carried out 72 waves of missile and drone strikes with advanced weaponry targeting Israeli military facilities in the occupied territories, as well as US occupation bases and assets scattered across the West Asia region.
For years, Brussels has claimed to be a global moral arbiter. Wallace recalled how European leaders frequently lectured the world about the supposed superiority of "European values," framing their continent as the civilized world in contrast to others they deemed "barbarians."
However, the ongoing aggression and the bloc's tacit approval of systemic atrocities against Iranians have shattered this facade entirely.
"The EU's unconditional support for the Israeli Genocide in Gaza exposed that myth forever," Wallace told the Press TV website.
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