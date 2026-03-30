Sudan Army Says it Repels RSF-SPLM-N Attack on Dilling
28 March 2026
Sudanese soldier stands besides an RSF destroyed vehicle in Dilling on March 28, 2026
March 28, 2026 (DILLING) – The Sudanese army on Saturday said it repelled a fresh coordinated attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) on Dilling, the second-largest city in South Kordofan.
The heavy fighting comes amid warnings of a deteriorating humanitarian situation inside the city. Local residents reported acute shortages and soaring prices for essential goods after the RSF-SPLM-N alliance re-established a partial blockade on the town.
Prior to the ground assault, the allied forces launched intensive strikes using drones and heavy artillery. The bombardment hit health centres, schools, and crowded market areas, resulting in dozens of casualties, according to witnesses.
Local sources told Sudan Tribune that the RSF, supported by Abdul Aziz al-Hilu’s SPLM-N fighters and thousands of mercenaries from South Sudan, launched a major offensive against army positions early Saturday morning.
Heavy clashes broke out in the western, northern, and northwestern outskirts of the city. The army said it successfully pushed back the attacking forces as they attempted to advance into the city centre.
Army drones were heavily deployed during the battle, striking RSF reinforcements near the town of Habila and targeting gatherings along the main highway linking Dilling to North Kordofan.
Residents said the RSF and SPLM-N have again cut the road connecting Dilling to Habila to the east and onward to North Kordofan. The move followed their seizure of the al-Tukma area, located about 7 km (4 miles) east of Dilling.
The renewed blockade has led to the disappearance of basic commodities such as sugar, onions, and legumes from local markets. Prices for remaining stocks of oil, rice, and sorghum have reached record highs.
In January, the army and its allies had managed to break a long-standing siege on South Kordofan’s main towns by securing rough dirt tracks connecting Dilling to North Kordofan, ending nearly three years of isolation.
The previous blockade led to a severe humanitarian crisis and documented cases of famine in Dilling. Recent military escalations have forced thousands of civilians to flee toward North Kordofan under dire conditions.
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