'Enemy to be Astonished': IRGC Declares 'Missile Dominance' Over Occupied Territories
Saturday, 21 March 2026 8:58 PM
Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has declared "missile dominance" over the skies of the occupied territories as the war enters its 23rd day.
In a post on X on Saturday, the force's commander, Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi, declared that the skies over the south of the occupied territories “will remain illuminated for hours” tonight.
"The new tactics and launch systems to be employed in the upcoming waves will leave American and Zionist commanders astonished," he stated.
His remarks came hours after the IRGC carried out the 70th wave of Operation True Promise 4 against sensitive and strategic Israeli and American targets throughout the region.
Launched immediately after the United States and the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked aggression against Iran on February 28, assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and some top-ranking commanders.
Iranian armed forces have so far carried out 72 waves of missile and drone strikes with advanced weaponry targeting Israeli military facilities in the occupied territories, as well as US occupation bases and assets scattered across the West Asia region.
Iranian armed forces and resistance groups across the region continued their retaliatory military operations against the US and the Israeli regime on Saturday, March 21.
In the occupied territories, retaliation strikes have targeted military sites in Tel Aviv, the occupied city of al-Quds, the occupied port of Haifa, the technological hub of Be'er Sheva, the Negev Desert, and other locations.
US military positions across the region, including in Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, have also faced sustained counterstrikes.
Wave 72 of Operation True Promise 4, codenamed Ya Rasul Allah, and dedicated to Major General Martyr Rezaiian and the martyrs of the Law Enforcement Command, targeted the hangars and fuel depots of the Israeli regime at the "Minhad" base and the "Ali Al-Salem" airbase with a massive volume of ballistic missiles and suicide drones on Saturday.
The previous wave also targeted Tel Aviv in the heart of the occupied Palestinian territories and points in "Rishon LeZion" with the "Emad" super-heavy, precision-guided missile system, as well as the "Qadr" heavy, multi-warhead missiles and suicide drones.
IRGC also announced the downing of a third Israeli fighter jet, F-16, in the central part of Iran by modern air defense systems on Saturday.
It said another fighter jet was shot down in the skies north of the city of Isfahan. The type and model of this aircraft are not known yet.
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