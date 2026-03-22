Hezbollah Unleashes Wave of Strikes Against IOF Across Southern Border
By Al Mayadeen English
Hezbollah carried out a series of rocket and artillery strikes targeting Israeli troops and vehicles across multiple southern border villages in ongoing cross-border confrontations.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon carried out a series of coordinated operations targeting gatherings of Israeli occupation soldiers and military vehicles that had advanced into Lebanese territory along the southern border.
Sustained strikes across multiple border areas
The operations focused on several key locations, including al-Odeisaa, Markaba, al-Taybeh, al-Khiam, and nearby border sites, where Israeli troop concentrations and military vehicles were targeted with rockets and artillery fire.
At 7:00 PM on Saturday, Resistance fighters struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles at al-Khazzan Hill in al-Odeisaa with a rocket barrage.
At 10:20 PM, another gathering of Israeli forces in Jabal Wardeh in Markaba was targeted with rockets.
At 12:10 AM, Resistance fighters struck a gathering of Israeli forces at al-Muhaysibat Hill, south of the Taybeh project, with a rocket salvo.
At 12:15 AM, the same area was targeted again with artillery shells.
At 12:30 AM, a third rocket barrage hit Israeli forces at al-Muhaysibat Hill, south of al-Taybeh, marking a continued escalation in strikes.
At 12:40 AM, Israeli troop gatherings in the Taybeh project area were targeted with rocket fire.
At 3:10 AM, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli forces in the vicinity of the al-Khiam Detention Center with a heavy rocket.
At 5:00 AM, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli forces and vehicles in the town of al-Taybeh with a precision rocket.
Resistance fighters also struck separate gatherings in Khirbet al-Kassif, southwest of Taybeh, using artillery shells.
In al-Khiam, Israeli occupation forces were targeted at multiple locations, including the newly established Hamams site and Khallat al-Asafir, where rocket volleys were launched.
The Islamic Resistance confirmed that its operations are ongoing in response to Israeli incursions, targeting troop gatherings and military positions along the border and engaging forces at close range in several areas.
Hezbollah complicating IOF’s ability to locate missile launch sites
Hezbollah is making it more difficult for the Israeli army to locate its rocket launch sites by changing launch patterns and spreading launch platforms across a broader area, including distant areas and within Shiite villages in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reported.
The channel’s military affairs correspondent, Nitzan Shapira, noted that Hezbollah is deploying launch platforms in a way that makes it more difficult to locate and thus target them. This comes as hundreds of rockets continue to be fired daily toward “Israel” with about 40% targeting Israeli army positions along the border, despite an almost 24/7 Israeli intelligence surveillance and lock.
Shapira added that the average number of rockets fired is around 100, increasing to about 150 on days of intensified operations, noting that the Israeli army continues its operations inside Lebanon to pursue cells and launch platforms, only to be met with fierce resistance, preventing its advancement.
According to military estimates, Hezbollah still possesses thousands of short-range missiles, in addition to long-range missiles capable of reaching areas such as Gush Dan and other distant areas inside “Israel”, reflecting the difficulty the Israeli army faces in controlling rockets and their systems.
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