Sudanese Repatriation Committee Introduces New Travel Route From Egypt
29 March 2026
Sudanese refugees wait to cross into Egypt at the Argeen border crossing. (AFP Photo)
March 28, 2026 (CAIRO) – The Al-Amal Committee for the Voluntary Return of Sudanese from Egypt announced on Saturday the adoption of a new transport route for returnees and warned against the payment of any administrative fees.
The Al-Amal Committee is the latest initiative to facilitate the return of thousands of Sudanese nationals from Egypt. Formed this month by Sudanese businessmen, the group provides free air and land transportation.
In a press statement to Sudan Tribune, the committee revealed a new integrated transport route designed to accommodate families and individuals carrying heavy luggage.
The new route begins with a train journey from Ramses Station in Cairo to Aswan, followed by river transport via steamboats to the port of Wadi Halfa.
The committee noted that this route features an increased luggage allowance of up to 100 kilograms per person, allowing families greater flexibility in transporting personal belongings.
Prospective travelers are encouraged to access the committee’s official electronic portal and select the “train and steamboat” option within the registration form.
The committee emphasized that all registration procedures, travel coordination, and tickets provided under the program are entirely free of charge.
The statement categorically denied authorizing any external parties, offices, or intermediaries to collect money or promise expedited travel in exchange for cash.
The committee urged citizens to avoid dealing with brokers claiming to represent the initiative and warned against sharing personal data or identification documents with any entity other than the official portal.
Large numbers of Sudanese nationals in Egypt are planning to return following the Sudanese secondary school certificate exams scheduled for April.
The number of returnees through voluntary programs exceeded 428,000 by the end of December 2025.
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