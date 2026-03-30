Acting Defense Minister: Iran Exercising its Inalienable Right to Self-defense
Monday, 30 March 2026 1:35 AM
Iran’s Acting Minister of Defense Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn Reza (right) and Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler
Iran’s Acting Minister of Defense Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn Reza has held an important telephone conversation with Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler amid the ongoing US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.
During the discussion on Sunday evening, General Reza firmly denounced the brutal military aggression against Iran as a clear violation of international law and fundamental standards of the international system.
He reiterated that Iran is exercising its legitimate and inalienable right to self-defense, responding decisively to the aggressors.
Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler echoed Iran’s position, describing the attacks on Iran as a “serious violation of international law.”
Güler also expressed Turkey’s readiness to actively contribute to restoring security and stability in the region at the earliest possible time.
While the Islamic Republic continues its firm military response to enemy strikes on its territory and infrastructure, diplomatic efforts by regional powers like Turkey highlight the isolation of the aggressors.
The US and Israel failed to achieve their objectives and are increasingly facing diplomatic pushback from key regional states.
The Islamic Republic has repeatedly made clear that it will continue to defend its sovereignty and people with full strength until the aggression is halted and the perpetrators are held accountable.
Iranian armed forces have been carrying out retaliatory attacks on US military assets in regional countries and on targets in the occupied territories since Washington and Tel Aviv launched their illegal, unprovoked war against the Islamic Republic on February 28.
In the last 29 days, Iran has delivered a series of devastating strikes on enemy targets, effectively paralyzing the US and air defense systems across the region.
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