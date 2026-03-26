'Most Extensive': IRGC Launches 82nd Wave of Missile, Drone Strikes Against US-Israeli Assets
Thursday, 26 March 2026 11:37 AM
Screengrab from footage released by IRGC shows the moment of launch of suicide drones against US-Israeli assets in the 82nd wave of Operation True Promise 4, on March 26, 2026.
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the launch of the 82nd wave of retaliatory operations against the invading US-Israeli coalition, using different types of missiles and drones.
In a Thursday statement, the IRGC said that this wave came in retaliation for earlier airstrikes against critical infrastructure and civilian facilities throughout Iran.
It noted that the wave began early on Thursday and would continue throughout the day.
According to the statement, designated US interests in Arifjan and al-Kharj districts of Saudi Arabia, the US Defense Logistics Site (kGL), the Patriot radar systems in Bahrain's Sheikh Isa region, support fuel depots of the US military, a hangar for P8 surveillance aircraft, a hangar for MQ-9 Reaper combat drones, and a satellite communications dish for drones deployed at Ali al-Salem airbase were devastated with a large swarm of kamikaze drones.
The retaliatory strikes were dedicated to honorable and heroic Iranians in the northern provinces of East Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Gilan, Mazandaran and Golestan.
It also noted that a military command center in the occupied territories, as well as industries related to the Israeli regime's nuclear program near the Dead Sea, were also hit in an "impact-driven" strike.
Meanwhile, footage coming from the occupied territories show the impact of Iranian missiles.
The IRGC said fighters from the Axis of Resistance successfully conducted 230 operations in the past 24 hours, registering the "most extensive" in terms of scale against US interests and Israeli positions.
It noted that fighters from the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement launched 87 operations, members of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance group conducted 23 offensives, and Iranian Armed Forces carried out 110 retaliatory missile and drone strikes.
The IRGC statement described the ongoing conflict in West Asia as a war of choice by the United States, the Israeli regime and their regional allies, stressing that the response against the large-scale aggression will continue until "the hands of aggressors and tyrants are cut off from the region," and genuine peace and stability are restored.
The United States and Israel launched an extensive and unprovoked military campaign against Iran in the wake of the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, along with several high-ranking military commanders and civilians on February 28.
The aggression has comprised a series of intensive strikes on both military installations and civilian facilities throughout the country, leading to considerable loss of life and widespread damage to infrastructure.
In response, the Iranian Armed Forces launched retaliatory missile and drone operations against American bases across West Asia and Israeli positions in the occupied territories.
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