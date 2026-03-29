Sudan Army Says Repels Attack in Blue Nile Region
29 March 2026
Sudanese forces in the Al-Kaili area celebrate their victory after repulsing anRSF+SPLM-N attack on March 29, 2026
March 29, 2026 (ED DAMAZIN) – The Sudanese army said on Sunday it repelled an attack by a coalition of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) on a town in the southern Blue Nile region.
The allied forces launched a major military offensive in the southeastern region last week, seizing the strategic border town of Kurmuk near the Ethiopian frontier.
The 4th Infantry Division said in a statement that its forces “intercepted a treacherous attack targeting the Al-Kaili area” following a decisive battle.
The military claimed the engagement resulted in the destruction of four combat vehicles equipped with heavy weaponry, including anti-aircraft guns. The statement added that 94 opposition fighters were killed and several others were captured.
The division described the victory as a reflection of the armed forces’ efficiency and their ability to secure the region’s borders against external threats.
The Sudanese government has accused Ethiopia of facilitating attacks on the Blue Nile region from its territory, a charge that adds further tension to the border area following the fall of Kurmuk.
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