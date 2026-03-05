5 African Countries Benefit as Dangote Supplies 456,000 Tons of Fuel Amid Global Oil Disruption
Solomon Ekanem
23 March 2026 05:52 AM
Nigeria is rapidly cementing its status as a regional fuel hub, as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery expands its export footprint across Africa at a time of heightened global energy instability triggered by the Middle East conflict.
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is boosting Nigeria's role as a regional fuel hub by exporting refined products to multiple African nations.
Recently, the refinery sold 12 cargoes totaling 456,000 tonnes to Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana, and Togo, marking significant export expansion.
Dangote's exports are helping African countries reduce reliance on distant suppliers, shorten supply chains, and mitigate geopolitical and logistical risks.
The refinery's production of high-quality, Euro V-standard petrol and diesel enhances its attractiveness within Africa.
The refinery recently confirmed the sale of 12 cargoes of refined petroleum products, totaling 456,000 tonnes, to five African countries - Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana, and Togo.
Sold on a Free on Board (FOB) basis through international traders, the shipments highlight the growing reach of Dangote’s distribution channels beyond Nigeria’s borders.
This milestone comes just months after the refinery ramped up to its full capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, unlocking its ability to serve both domestic and regional markets.
With disruptions to key global shipping routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, many African countries are increasingly turning to closer, more reliable supply sources positioning Dangote as a strategic alternative.
Dangote expands African footprint as global oil routes falter
The refinery’s export drive signals a broader shift in African fuel trade dynamics. Historically dependent on imports from Europe and the Middle East, several African economies are now sourcing refined products within the continent.
The refinery's production of high-quality, Euro V-standard petrol and diesel enhances its attractiveness within Africa.
The refinery's production of high-quality, Euro V-standard petrol and diesel enhances its attractiveness within Africa.
Analysts say this shortens supply chains, reduces exposure to geopolitical shocks, and lowers logistics costs, even as global crude prices remain volatile.
Dangote’s production of Euro V-standard petrol and diesel further strengthens its appeal, offering higher-quality fuel to markets that have long relied on substandard imports.
As volumes scale, the refinery is expected to deepen its penetration across West, Central, and East Africa, building a pan-African distribution network anchored in Nigeria.
For Nigeria, the benefits are both strategic and economic. The refinery is reducing reliance on imported fuel, improving foreign exchange stability, and enhancing energy security.
It is also positioning the country as a key player in global energy supply diversification, a point underscored by Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar, who has emphasized Nigeria’s role as a partner in stabilizing supply during global crises.
However, global disruptions have also had domestic consequences. Petrol prices have surged from around N870 per litre to nearly N1,500 in parts of the country, reflecting the ripple effects of rising crude prices. In response, the government is accelerating its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) programme to ease pressure on consumers.
Even so, the Dangote refinery’s growing export capacity marks a turning point which includes shaping Nigeria’s role from a fuel importer to a continental supplier at a critical moment for global energy markets.
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