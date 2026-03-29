Sudan National Forces Alliance to Boycott Berlin Conference
29 March 2026
Roof of the Federal Foreign Office
March 29, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – The National Forces Alliance announced on Sunday its refusal to participate in the upcoming Berlin conference, citing the exclusion of the Sudanese government and a lack of balanced representation.
European nations are organizing the humanitarian conference in the German capital on April 15, marking the anniversary of the conflict’s outbreak. This follows previous international summits held in Paris and London.
The Alliance said in a statement it “categorically rejects the Berlin conference” due to the exclusion of the Sudanese government while inviting organizations linked to the “Taasis” government.
The group described the involvement of the “Taasis” administration as an attempt to grant legitimacy to parallel entities, which it claims threatens Sudan’s unity and territorial integrity.
The “Taasis” coalition has formed a parallel government in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, despite lacking regional or international recognition.
The National Forces Alliance also objected to what it called an imbalance in opportunities for participation. It alleged that small entities with limited influence were granted greater representation than major Sudanese components.
According to the statement, the conference has been “flooded with artificial fronts” lacking legitimacy, affiliated with the Taasis and Somoud coalitions.
The Alliance further claimed that organizers reneged on commitments made during preliminary meetings, including agreements regarding working papers prepared by the group.
Sources told the Al-Muhaqqiq website that invitations were extended to approximately 40 individuals representing political blocs, parties, civil society organizations, and independent figures.
The conference is expected to be preceded by a preparatory meeting in Addis Ababa from April 10-12, sponsored by a quintet mechanism comprising the African Union, the United Nations, the European Union, the Arab League, and IGAD.
The preparatory meeting aims to form a committee to manage a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue, according to the organizers.
The National Forces Alliance argued that the preparations indicate an effort to sideline the Sudanese will in favour of imposing an external project.
While the conference is promoted as a humanitarian effort, the Alliance claimed the nature of the invitations and initial discussions on political solutions reveal a “clear contradiction” and an attempt to bypass the will of the Sudanese people.
The group warned that the conference is intended to conclude with a statement containing decisions that impact Sudan’s political future, to be passed by a pre-arranged majority vote.
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