Hezbollah Sets Unparalleled Record: 87 Operations Strike 'Israel'
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, sets a record number of 87 operations against the Israeli enemy, destroying 10 Merkavas and pounding military assets across the occupied north.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah conducted a series of operations targeting Israeli occupation forces and positions on Wednesday. The Resistance is also confronting invading Israeli occupation forces near the border, scoring successive hits on their armored forces.
Importantly, the Resistance pummeled the positions of Israeli occupation forces in the southern border town of al-Qawzah. These efforts come as part of the Resistance's defense against a multi-pronged Israeli advance, aimed at occupying additional territory in southern Lebanon and pushing confrontations away from northern settlements.
On Wednesday, the Resistance announced that it had also conducted two operations a day earlier. The first was a surface-to-air missile (SAM) ambush that targeted an Israeli fighter jet. Hezbollah's Air Defense Force fired multiple SAMs at the fighter jet, forcing its retreat at 5:30 pm.
The second was a rocket attack on a staging post for Israeli occupation forces and armored vehicles in al-Qawzah, which occurred at 11:20 pm.
The following are the operations carried out on Wednesday, March 25, 2026:
Frontline defense
At 12:30 am, in continuation of its defense of southern Lebanon, the Resistance fired another salvo of rockets at Israeli occupation forces and armored vehicles in al-Qawzah.
At 4:45 am, Hezbollah fighters hit an Israeli Merkava tank in the same town via an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).
At 5:30 am, Hezbollah's Unmanned Air Force launched a swarm of one-way attack drones, targeting the positions of Israeli troops in al-Qawzah.
At 5:45, the Resistance launched barrages of rocket-artillery and artillery rounds at the positions of Israeli occupation troops in al-Qawzah.
At 6:00 am, the Resistance hit a second Merkava tank in al-Qawzah, using an ATGM. An Israeli military helicopter attempted to land and evacuate injured troops in the area of the attack; however, it was forced to retreat after a Hezbollah fighter fired a Man-Portable Air-Defense System (MANPAD) missile at it.
Simultaneously, a salvo of rockets was fired at a grouping of Israeli troops positioned between the towns of al-Qawzah and Beit Lif.
At 7:00 am, Hezbollah fired barrages of rockets at Israeli occupation assembly points in the coastal border town of al-Naqoura.
At 7:40 am, the Resistance fired three separate salvos of rockets at Israeli occupation forces in al-Qawzah.
At 8:30 am, rocket-artillery projectiles were fired at a grouping of Israeli troops in the town of Debl.
At the same time, the Resistance's artillery units targeted Israeli troops positioned between the towns of al-Qawzah and Beit Lif.
At 8:40 am, Hezbollah fighters hit a grouping of Israeli troops at al-Qawzah with an explosive-laden FPV drone, killing and injuring several.
At 9:00 am, the Resistance hit a grouping of Israeli occupation troops, for the 7th time since confrontations resumed on March 2 in al-Qawzah, with an explosive-launched FPV drone.
At 9:05 am, the Resistance fired a salvo of rockets at Israeli occupation forces positioned in the vicinity of the al-Khiam prison.
At 9:15 am, another FPV drone targeted Israeli troops in the vicinity of the al-Khiam detention center.
Concurrently, Hezbollah hit an Israeli Humvee vehicle with an ATGM in the border town of Mays al-Jabal, near the town's hospital.
At 9:30 am, the Resistance launched a one-way attack drone at a grouping of Israeli troops, positioned in the border village of Alma al-Shaab.
At 10:15 am, Hezbollah fighters hit a third Merkava tank, this time near the al-Taybeh project, using an explosive-laden FPV drone.
At 10:40 am, Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli troops in the al-Hamames site, south of al-Khiam, with a swarm of one-way attack drones. The site is one of several set up within Lebanese territory, following the ceasefire of November 2024.
At 10:45 am, after Hezbollah fighters had discovered an Israeli attempt to tow one of the Merkava tanks that the Resistance had damaged, near the al-Taybeh project, Resistance fighters fired a salvo of rockets at the advancing force.
At 11:00 am, an FPV drone struck an Israeli Humvee in the border town of Maroun al-Ras.
At 12:00 pm, the Resistance fired a second salvo of rockets and artillery rounds at Israeli occupation troops in Debl.
Simultaneously, Resistance fighters targeted two Merkava tanks near the pond in the Debl with guided missiles and achieved direct hits.
At 12:30 pm, Hezbollah fighters located an Israeli force in the town of al-Taybeh and launched a one-way drone attack at the force. The drone scored a direct hit, as Israeli military helicopters were called in to evacuate casualties.
At 12:45 pm, a third salvo of rockets was fired at Israeli troops positioned in the town of Debl.
At 1:15 pm, artillery units targeted a grouping of Israeli troops in the town of al-Khiam.
At 1:30 pm, Resistance fighters targeted a Merkava tank at the newly established Israeli enemy position in the border town of Markaba with an attack drone.
At 2:00 pm, the Resistance fired the fourth salvo of rockets at Israeli troops in the town of Debl.
At 2:00 pm, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a swarm of attack drones.
At 2:30 pm, another one-way attack drone targeted Israeli troops in al-Taybeh.
At 3:30 pm, after monitoring an Israeli enemy force in al-Taybeh, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it for the third time with an attack drone and achieved direct hits.
At the same time, Hezbollah fighters targeted an Israeli troop concentration and military vehicles near the pond in Debl with a swarm of attack drones, achieving direct hits.
At 3:35 pm, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles in the town of al-Taybeh for the fourth time with artillery shells.
At 4:10 pm, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles around Khiam detention center for the third time with artillery shells.
At 4:20 pm, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Taybeh project for the second time with an attack drone.
At 4:30 pm, Hezbollah fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Margaliot for the second time with an attack drone.
At 5:00 pm, and in a single operation, Resistance fighters targeted 3 Merkava tanks and a D9 bulldozer west of the al-Taybeh project with guided missiles.
In a concurrent operation, Resistance fighters targeted a Merkava tank near the pond in Debl with a guided missile and achieved a direct hit.
At 5:10 pm, after monitoring a force of Israeli enemy soldiers attempting to withdraw destroyed vehicles west of al-Taybeh project, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them with a rocket barrage.
At the same time, in Khiam, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles around Khiam detention center for the fourth time with a rocket barrage.
At 6:00 pm, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Tal Abu Madi in the border town of Dhaira with a rocket barrage.
At 6:00 pm, Hezbollah targeted a Merkava tank in Debl with a guided missile and achieved a direct hit.
At 6:10 pm, a third attack drone targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the al-Taybeh project.
At 6:50 pm, after monitoring an Israeli armored force advancing in al-Taybeh toward the Al-Muhaysinat area, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with guided missiles, destroying 4 Merkava tanks and a D9 bulldozer. Clashes were still ongoing when the statement was released.
At 7:55 pm, Hezbollah fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in rural Alma al-Shaab with a rocket barrage.
At 8:00 pm, as confrontations continued in al-Taybeh, Resistance fighters targeted two Merkava tanks with guided missiles, destroying them, bringing the total destroyed tanks to six. Clashes were still ongoing when the statement was released.
15 minutes later, Hezbollah issued a follow-up statement on the confrontations in al-Taybeh. By 8:15 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters had targeted two Merkava tanks with guided missiles, destroying them, bringing the total destroyed tanks to eight. Clashes were still ongoing when the statement was released.
At 8:50 pm, after an Israeli armored force advanced from al-Taybeh toward the entrance of al-Qantara, Islamic Resistance fighters engaged them at close range, targeting a D9 bulldozer with direct missiles and achieving a confirmed hit. Clashes were still ongoing when the statement was released.
At 9:00 pm, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the al-Bagdadi site opposite Mays al-Jabal with a rocket barrage.
At 9:15 pm, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in rural Marwahin with a rocket barrage.
At the same time, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Shlomi settlement with a swarm of attack drones.
For the fifth time, at 9:30 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles around Khiam detention center with a swarm of attack drones.
For the sixth time, at 9:30 pm, fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles in the city square of Khiam with a swarm of attack drones.
At 10:00 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles in al-Qawzah for the eighth time with artillery shells.
At 10:00 pm, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles in al-Taybeh, Tal al-Muhaysinat, with a rocket barrage.
At the same time, on the al-Qantara axis, confrontations continued, with Hezbollah targeting a Merkava tank and achieving a confirmed hit. Clashes were still ongoing when the statement was released.
At 10:00 pm, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles in al-Taybeh at Tal al-Muhaysinat with a rocket barrage.
At 10:05 pm, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Margaliot for the third time with a rocket barrage.
Continuing the confrontations in Taybeh, Al-Muhaysinat, and at the entrance of al-Qantara, Islamic Resistance fighters, at 10:10 pm, Hezbollah targeted the forces attempting to withdraw destroyed vehicles and evacuate casualties with rockets and artillery shells.
At 11:45 pm, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles in the border town of Maroun al-Ras with a rocket barrage.
In line with these defensive operations, Hezbollah's artillery forces launched a coordinated attack composed of over 100 rocket-artillery projectiles at Israeli occupation military assembly points in the towns of al-Qawzah and al-Naqoura, as well as in northern settlements. The Resistance said that the attacks were launched at 7:30 am and achieved direct hits.
Wednesday’s operations marked a significant rise in the use of FPV drones, which have emerged as a highly effective tool in modern warfare, enabling precise and deadly strikes against military personnel and armored vehicles.
Rocket salvos, drone strikes
The Resistance also fired rockets and launched one-way attack drones at Israeli targets in the occupied territories and targeted the city settlement of Kiryat Shmona, which it had previously warned its settlers to evacuate.
Hezbollah emphasized that the settlement and other northern settlements have been militarized by Israeli occupation forces and are thus legitimate targets of its attacks.
At 1:30 am, the Resistance fired a salvo of rockets at the settlement of Kiryat Shmona.
At 5:35 am, Hezbollah launched a swarm of one-way attack drones at the Shomera Barracks, targeting a grouping of Israeli troops.
At 5:50 am, the Resistance rocket force targeted an Israeli military command headquarters near the Yiftah Barracks.
At 6:03 am, Hezbollah fired a salvo of rockets at the Dado Base, housing the headquarters of the Israeli military Northern Command, north of the occupied city of Safad.
At 6:20 am, a salvo of rockets targeted Israeli artillery positions in the settlement of Dishon.
At 6:30 am, the Birya Barracks came under a rocket attack, launched by the Resistance.
At 7:00 am, the Resistance fired a salvo of rockets at Israeli military infrastructure in the occupied city of Safad.
At 8:30 am, an explosive-laden FPV drone targeted the Meron Air Operations and Control Base, in a relatively long-range strike, as Meron is located more than 10 km south of the border.
At 12:00 pm, the Resistance fired a salvo of rockets at the settlement of Qatsrin in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
At 1:20 pm, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rockets at the Beit Hillel Barracks.
Concurrently, the Resistance fired tactical missiles at the Krayot, a cluster of four city settlements north of Haifa, in response to the ongoing Israeli bombing of civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.
At 2:00 pm, the Resistance fired a salvo of rockets targeting Israeli military infrastructure in the city settlement of Karmiel.
At 2:10 pm, a salvo of rockets targeted a logistics support base in the settlement of Kerem Ben Zimra.
At the same time, Resistance fighters targeted Israeli military infrastructure in Ma’alot-Tarshiha with a rocket barrage.
At 2:30 pm, within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, fighters targeted the settlements of Misgav Am, Metula, Kiryat Shmona, and Dafna with rocket barrages.
At 2:30 pm, Israeli army positions were targeted with a barrage of rockets across Metula, Misgav Am, and Margaliot.
At 2:45 pm, Hezbollah fighters targeted the Keila barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan with a rocket barrage.
At 3:00 pm, within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, Nahariya was targeted with a rocket barrage.
At 4:50 pm, Resistance fighters targeted the Krayot area north of occupied Haifa with a precision rocket strike.
At 7:00 pm, Resistance fighters targeted Israeli army positions in Dhaira, Hendeb Yaron, and the newly established Blat position with rocket barrages.
At 8:10, Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Nahariya with a rocket barrage.
At 8:20 pm, Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Beit Hillel with a rocket barrage.
At 9:30 pm, Kiryat Shmona was targeted for the second time with a rocket barrage.
At the same time, Resistance fighters targeted Metula for the second time with a rocket barrage.
At 10:40 pm, Hezbollah targeted an Israeli logistical base in Karm Ben Zimra in Upper Galilee for the second time with a rocket barrage.
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