Iranian Islands Will Be Graveyards of 'Child-killing' Aggressors if Invaded, Warns IRGC
IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri greets members of his force. (File photo)
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy commander has issued a stark warning to the United States and Israel, saying Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf will turn into graveyards for “child-killing aggressors” in case of a ground invasion.
Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks in a post on X on Saturday, as the United Staes and Israel continue their aggression against Iran.
Tangsiri further noted facilities at Al-Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates as well as Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait have been destroyed with a large volume of ballistic missiles and destructive drones.
“These bases were the starting point for aggression against Iranian islands. We have prepared the graves of child-killing aggressors on all Iranian islands,” he said.
The latest development comes as US President Donald Trump claimed military installations on Iran’s Kharg island had been bombed, threatening to order attacks on critical oil facilities there if Iran continues to block the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran, in turn, has warned that any aggression against oil structures on the strategic Kharg Island will be met with the complete destruction of oil and gas facilities in any country from which the attack originates.
The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply normally passes, has effectively been shut down since the US-Israeli aggression against Iran in late February.
Hundreds of ships have reportedly remained anchored nearby, while global shipping companies and oil exporters have paused operations due to security concerns.
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