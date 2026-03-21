France Recalibrates Africa Strategy
March 21, 2026 10:41 pm
Pan African Visions
President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo courtesy
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh
President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo courtesy
United States-Israeli war in the Islamic Republic of Iran, shattering Africa’s economic landscape and leaving an emotional devastation. Europe is fractured, but completely. France has taken the initiative to create a platform in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, located in East Africa. More than 2,500 corporate executives from across the continent, spanning 55 African countries would take up the challenge during a two-day indepth discussions on the existential threat of the Middle East conflict. Participating business leaders engagement over geopolitics, finding new paths to massive new investment would be central theme, while expressing commitment to forge new mechanisms for economic cooperation between Africa and France. The high-ranking guests from regional economic blocs are expected to join, teaming up to share practical thoughts and building awareness beyond the the current Middle East conflicts, and its impact on Europe and Africa.
The common goal: new perspectives on innovation, new business directions in the context of geopolitical threats. Based on Africa’s untapped natural resources and human capital, communicating clearly with business executives and political leaders, high-ranking speakers plan to dissect and design the future. Strengthening Africa’s and France’s economic cooperation forms the irreversible target, and ultimately be incorporated into conference declaration. Cautious reflection indicated that the relationship between Africa and France is still pragmatic, as both agreed to renew and thoroughly review the existing economic potentials at the two-day conference in Nairobi.
Experts and Conference coordinators told this article’s author that the French government and business circles involved in trade and economic cooperation with African countries, were invited to participate, layout their comprehensive business architecture. Africa and France will focus on the developing manufacturing and extractive industries, setting up special economic zones, energy and transport infrastructure, digitalization, and the agro-industrial complex. Education and training in the sphere of entrepreneurship.
France has already work out financial mechanism to support joint business across Africa, while Africa’s financial institutions pledge their commitment, plan corporate strategies and support for joint investments in the localization of production chains in Africa, which covers both agricultural and mineral processing.
President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron both acknowledged the strategic pathway should focus on unlocking Africa’s potentials, drive sustainable industrialisation, and target economic growth across Africa. Harnessing the untapped resources and utilising the huge human resources is France’s priority in consolidating the current bilateral engagement and collaboration.
In a statement, President Ruto underlined the summit reflects a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and deepening multilateral cooperation to advance global goals. The agenda will focus on key areas including reform of the international financial architecture, energy transition, green industrialisation, the blue economy and connectivity, artificial intelligence, sustainable agriculture, and health. It will spotlight the role of young entrepreneurs, civil society, and international organisations in shaping solutions to pressing global and regional challenges. The May summit is described as part of the renewal of relations between France and Africa, emphasizing genuine partnerships and shared progress.
The agenda will focus on key areas including reform of the international financial architecture, energy transition, green industrialisation, the blue economy and connectivity, artificial intelligence, sustainable agriculture, and health.
In addition to the May summit by France, the European Union countries are increasingly strong economic partners for many African countries. It therefore beholds African leaders and business people to necessarily explore available possibilities and windows that have been opened. The EU has unveiled €300 billion ($340 billion) alternative to China’s Belt and Road initiative — an investment programme the bloc claims will create links, not dependencies.
In an official document, it said the European Commission is examining:
– Support AfCFTA implementation and the green transition;
– Improve trade and investment climate between the EU and Africa;
– Reinforce high level public private dialogue;
– Enhance long-term dialogue structures between EU and Africa Business Associations;
– Unlock new business and investment opportunities, including in the areas of manufacturing and agroprocessing as well as regional and continental value chains development.
It further included in the joint communication of the European Commission (EC) entitled “Toward a Comprehensive Strategy with Africa” – which sets forth what the EU plans with Africa. The Joint EU-Africa Strategy takes into cognizance the most common interests such as climate change, global security and the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Just as China, India and the United States, so also France, and other European countries are exploring emerging opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which provides a unique and valuable access to an integrated African market of 1.5 billion people. In practical reality, it aims at creating a continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business people and investments in Africa.
Looking ahead, France intends to capitalise on the Africa’s most transformative economic sectors, make strategic moves by collaborating, as mutual partnership remains dynamic and adaptable. Despite growing geopolitical tensions, France’s approach, and its long-standing ties still offer an alternative partnership model that many African leaders find appealing. The challenge for the future will be to ensure these ties evolve in ways that serve Africa’s development needs, while navigating the increasingly complexity of global politics. As Africa is indiscriminately open for business, on May 11-12, 2026, African and French Heads of State and Government meet together to chart a new path for innovation, growth, and mutual cooperation. Kenya will hold this investment summit for France, to position Africa as a key partner in global innovation and economic development while strengthening bilateral ties with France and advancing Africa’s collective agenda on the international stage.
No comments:
Post a Comment