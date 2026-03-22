Cameroon: Trade Experts Call for Policy Alignment to Unlock AfCFTA Potential
March 21, 2026 2:07 pm
Pan African Visions
The virtual event brought together policymakers and researchers to assess progress and identify barriers to building a single integrated African market
By Boris Esono Nwenfor
BUEA, PAV – Experts from across Africa have called for stronger policy alignment, improved infrastructure, and greater awareness among businesses to accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area during a high-level webinar hosted by the Cameroon Economic Policy Institute.
Held under the theme “The AfCFTA’s Implementation in Cameroon, South Sudan, and Zambia,” the virtual event on March 6 brought together policymakers and researchers to assess progress and identify barriers to building a single integrated African market.
CEPI’s Executive Director Henri Koum described the AfCFTA as a transformative opportunity for the continent, noting that it creates a potential market of over 1.3 billion people. However, he cautioned that implementation remains uneven across countries.
“However, levels of implementation vary across countries, and several challenges persist, including limited trade infrastructure, low awareness among SMEs, non-tariff barriers, and institutional constraints,” Henri Kouam said.
Mixed progress across countries
Panellists presented contrasting realities from their respective countries, highlighting both progress and persistent gaps.
John Mustafa, an expert from South Sudan, noted that South Sudan has yet to ratify the AfCFTA agreement despite signing it in 2018. He attributed the delay to limited awareness among policymakers and concerns, and a protective stance due to the nascent nature of the country’s economy and fear of being a dumping ground for larger Economies in Africa.”
In contrast, Zambia has made notable strides since ratifying the agreement in 2021. According to Kenny Suze, the country adopted a national strategy in 2022 to align its policies with AfCFTA objectives.
This shift is already yielding results. In 2025, Zambia completed its first beef exports to the Democratic Republic of Congo, positioning itself as an emerging agricultural supplier within the continental market.
Cameroon, for its part, ratified the agreement in 2019 and was selected in 2022 to pilot the AfCFTA’s Guided Trade Initiative. The country has since begun exporting products such as tea and dried fruits to Ghana under the framework.
Barriers to trade and key reforms
Beyond country-specific updates, the panel emphasised structural challenges slowing down implementation across the continent. Speakers pointed to persistent non-tariff barriers, high transaction costs, and inadequate infrastructure as major obstacles to intra-African trade. Poor road networks, limited rail connectivity, and underdeveloped ports continue to hinder the movement of goods.
For land-linked countries like Zambia, transport corridors were highlighted as essential to unlocking trade potential. Dinga Tambi stressed the importance of strengthening institutions, including modernising customs systems and equipping officers with digital tools.
A key theme of the discussion was the need to broaden participation in the AfCFTA, particularly among women and young entrepreneurs. Panellists noted that many remain confined to informal or low-value agricultural activities and face barriers such as complex business registration processes and limited access to finance.
Simplifying administrative procedures and expanding access to credit, they argued, would help integrate these groups into formal trade systems and unlock new economic opportunities.
The panel expounded on policies to facilitate in removing tariffs, minimising taxation and trade bottlenecks, physical infrastructure like roads, rail, and ports
Rethinking payment systems
The webinar also highlighted the importance of reforming cross-border payment systems within Africa. Experts called for reducing reliance on foreign currencies such as the US dollar in intra-African trade.
By promoting local currency transactions, countries could lower transaction costs and reduce exposure to global currency fluctuations, thereby strengthening the resilience of African economies.
The session concluded with a set of recommendations aimed at accelerating the agreement’s implementation. These include aligning national policies with AfCFTA frameworks, sensitising the private sectors, businesses, and Agric-led sectors on the opportunities presented by AFCFTA, improving transparency in trade data, and enhancing data-sharing mechanisms among customs authorities.
Participants also stressed the importance of identifying sectors where countries have competitive advantages rather than attempting to produce a wide range of goods without specialisation. While the AfCFTA holds immense promise, its success will depend on sustained political will, institutional reforms, and active engagement from the private sector.
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