Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Thanks CARICOM for 88 Containers of Humanitarian Aid
This episode of Caribbean solidarity stands as a powerful testament to the enduring principles of South-South cooperation that have historically defined relations among nations of the Global South. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.
July 14, 2026 Hour: 9:33 pm
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez received of humanitarian aid from CARICOM member states this Tuesday, including medical supplies and heavy machinery, to assist in the emergency response following recent earthquakes.
Acting President Delcy Rodriguez received on July 14 a total of 88 containers of humanitarian aid from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), in a demonstration of regional solidarity following the seismic events that have affected the South American nation. ExecutiveBranch
The shipment was organized under the leadership of Guyana, demonstrating that historical and political differences among Caribbean nations can be set aside in moments of humanitarian need.
During an inspection of the international humanitarian aid that has arrived in the country, the Acting President expressed her gratitude to the Governments of Barbados, Bahamas, Grenada, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and Haiti for their timely support.
“I feel moved because I am among countries of Caricom, countries of our Caribbean, who with great effort, coordinated by Guyana, have all sent aid to Venezuela, ” she affirmed.
Text reads: “Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, thanked the humanitarian aid sent by the countries of CARICOM, stressing that this action shows once again, the close ties of Venezuela with the entire Caribbean region. She pointed out that, together with Guyana, the bloc’s member states had provided inputs to support families affected by the earthquakes of June 24, in a gesture of regional solidarity that strengthens cooperation between brotherly peoples.”
Medical and Material Support
The aid package includes 1,400 tons of rice, 7,000 canned goods, 3,400 boxes of water, 100,000 diapers, 1,350 mattresses and pillows, and 1,000 bags of clothing and footwear. The medical component of the aid is also significant: 1.5 million tablets of medications and, notably, 32 doctors and surgeons who have been deployed to the hardest-hit areas.
The arrival of heavy machinery is crucial for clearing debris and reopening access routes in the affected zones. The equipment includes one backhoe, one mini loader, eight electric generators, two percussion drills, six water pumps, six wireless angle grinders, and additional power generation units. These tools will enable rescue and reconstruction teams to operate more effectively in areas where infrastructure has been severely damaged.
These provisions are destined for the thousands of families who have been displaced or severely affected by the earthquakes that have shaken various regions of Venezuela in recent weeks. Photos: Venezuelan Presidential Press.
Haiti’s contribution was particularly remarkable: the Caribbean nation sent 35 physicians along with a field hospital to support emergency medical operations.
“Thanks to Haiti, which also sent doctors, 35 doctors, a field hospital. We say that Haiti will always be with Venezuela and Venezuela will always be with Haiti. It is marked in our history,” declared Acting President Rodriguez, highlighting the deep historical bonds that unite both nations. GeographicReference
Acting President Rodriguez also acknowledged the support from Russia. “We have just thanked President Putin, his government and his people for the aid that arrived in Venezuela,” she stated. The Russian contribution complements the CARICOM shipment, reflecting the diverse network of international solidarity that has rallied around Venezuela during this emergency.
“We want to thank the Prime Ministers, President Irfaan Ali, the Prime Minister of Barbados, the President of Suriname, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, of Saint Kitts and Nevis, of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister of Belize. I also thank Saint Lucia, Antigua and Dominica for all this effort to support our people“, Rodriguez asserted, naming each contributing nation.
The Venezuelan Acting President emphasized the emotional significance of the Caribbean response: “I truly want, from the bottom of my heart, in the name of the Venezuelan people, to thank you for this support that you are providing today to our country.”
“Venezuela is in your hearts, but we know that you are also in our hearts, because at all times we have maintained our close ties of friendship, cooperation and brotherhood“, she added.
Local authorities in the affected states have begun distributing the incoming supplies through established civil protection networks, prioritizing the most vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with disabilities.
“In the name of the Venezuelan people, I ratify the close ties of friendship, cooperation and brotherhood that unite Venezuela with each of the countries of the Caribbean,” concluded Acting President Rodríguez, reaffirming the mutual commitment between Venezuela and its Caribbean neighbors.
As reconstruction efforts continue, the Venezuelan Government has announced that it will maintain coordination with international partners to ensure that aid reaches all affected communities efficiently and transparently. The CARICOM contribution represents not only material support but also a powerful symbol of regional unity in the face of adversity.
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