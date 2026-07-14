Complicity or Subversive Protagonism in Search of an Explosion?
The media and subversive apparatus lends itself to the nightmare of continuing to torture the Cuban people with more oil blockades, sanctions of all kinds, threats of new measures, and intimidation of foreign investors to plunge the country into misery and try to bring it to its knees before the powerful economic and military machine of the world superpower, which aspires to turn us into its next 21st-century neocolony
Author: Francisco Arias Fernández | internet@granma.cu
July 13, 2026 12:07:00
Media warfare, disinformation, and manipulation are what is being used against Cuba. Photo: Archive
Media outlets and correspondents accredited in Havana to Washington, such as the decidedly unfriendly and biased EFE news agency, are intertwined with cyber-mercenaries close to the State Department, anti-Cuban organizations in Florida—some with terrorist leanings, others openly promoting U.S. military intervention, or inciting violence and social unrest—to inflame the already volatile summer scene, fueled by the inhumane effects of a sinister plan, in the style of the Miami henchmen entrenched in the government.
This media and subversive apparatus lends itself to the nightmare of continuing to torture the Cuban people with further oil blockades, sanctions of all kinds, threats of new measures, and intimidation of foreign investors to plunge the country into misery and try to bring it to its knees before the powerful economic and military machinery of the global superpower, which aspires to turn us into its next 21st-century neocolony.
They are betting that the martyrdom instigated by the White House and amplified in its own way by the media monopolies will be the sure trigger for internal destabilization and the justification for a "humanitarian intervention" that will flood the country with blood and allow the reimposition of Yankee domination over the island, with missiles and the imperial license to lynch communists, in these days of resurgent fascism at the hands of the magnates who own the planet.
Hoping that the blackouts, the lack of fuel and water, the shortages of food, medicine, transportation, and other disruptions to basic services for the population will be the final straw and lead to violence, vandalism, disobedience, thuggery, and terrorism, the war's proponents, in alliance with subversive agents from the North, are inciting and calling for disorder and challenging the social peace and security of our people.
At the same time, they persist in discrediting the government and questioning its ability to overcome so many obstacles; in sowing despair, confusion, disunity, uncertainty, and hatred.
Without scruples or limits, incredulous at the example of courage and resilience of an entire people, in the face of the merciless torture of millions, they try to use the bad weather and suffering as triggers, associating it with shameful dates, exaggerated lies, fake news, infamous figures, and paid criminals and vandals.
With the complicity of stateless individuals, fortune hunters, on constant international tours with all expenses paid by taxpayer funds diverted by the architects of the destructive plan against Cuba, they carry their message of death and intolerance, both to the UN and to the European Parliament, to try to deceive and prejudice public opinion and play into the hands of puppets and vengeful individuals.
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