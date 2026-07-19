Al-Bukhaiti to Al Mayadeen: Yemen Coordinating with Axis of Resistance
By Al Mayadeen English
Ansar Allah official Mohammad al-Bukhaiti said Yemen is coordinating with the Axis of Resistance, preparing to end the blockade, and considers states hosting US bases used against Iran complicit in the aggression.
Ansar Allah Political Bureau member Mohammad al-Bukhaiti said Yemen is fully coordinating with the Axis of Resistance as regional tensions intensify, stressing that the pressure facing Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen is directly linked to their support for Palestine.
Speaking to Al Mayadeen on Saturday, al-Bukhaiti said the countries confronting the current escalation were being targeted because of their positions in support of the Palestinian people.
“What is happening today with Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq is because these countries stand with Palestine,” he said.
His remarks came amid renewed US attacks on Iran and Iranian retaliatory operations targeting American military facilities and assets across West Asia following the collapse of the Iran-US de-escalation memorandum.
Washington has carried out repeated attacks on Iranian civilian and strategic infrastructure, including strikes on bridges, residential neighborhoods, water facilities, ports, airports, and maritime navigation systems.
On Friday, a US attack completely destroyed a maritime observation tower in Chabahar after it was targeted three times over several days. The facility had been responsible for regulating maritime traffic and coordinating rescue operations for fishermen.
Iran has responded through successive waves of Operation Nasr 2, targeting US military sites, surveillance systems, aircraft, weapons depots, and logistical facilities in Syria, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan.
Yemen preparing to end blockade
Al-Bukhaiti stressed that Yemen considers itself directly concerned with ongoing developments across the region and remains in full coordination with other members of the Axis of Resistance.
“We are concerned with what is happening today in the region, and we are in full coordination within the Axis of Resistance,” he said.
He added that Yemen was preparing for a new phase aimed at ending the blockade imposed on the country, describing the confrontation being prepared by Yemen as part of the broader regional battle.
“Yemen is preparing to end the blockade, and the battle Yemen is preparing for today is part of the battle in the region,” al-Bukhaiti stated.
Yemen has maintained that its military operations are part of its support for the Palestinian people and a response to the continuing Israeli genocide in Gaza. Ansar Allah has repeatedly linked any escalation involving Yemen to the wider confrontation with the United States and “Israel” across the region.
US bases facilitate attacks on Iran
The Ansar Allah official also warned that US military bases located in several regional countries provide Washington with the ability to carry out attacks against Iranian infrastructure.
“The US military bases in some countries in the region give America the opportunity to destroy infrastructure in Iran,” he said.
Al-Bukhaiti added that governments hosting US military installations and allowing Washington to use them should be considered participants in the aggression against Iran.
“The countries that host US bases on their territory and that America uses are participating in the aggression against Iran,” he concluded.
His warning followed a series of Iranian operations against US installations in countries hosting American forces. The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said its strikes were directed at military assets involved in attacks on Iran and stressed that Tehran harbors no hostility toward the peoples of those countries.
Earlier on Saturday, the IRGC announced that it had struck fighter shelters and an aircraft parking area at the US base in Azraq, Jordan, as part of the 20th wave of Operation Nasr 2.
According to the IRGC, the simultaneous missile and drone attack destroyed at least two US fighter jets and three other aircraft, while causing substantial damage to several additional aircraft.
The operation followed an earlier Iranian strike against American fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft stationed in Jordan. Iran said the aircraft had supported US attacks on civilian sites in Bandar Abbas, including residential areas, bridges, and a water pumping station.
US Central Command later announced that two American soldiers had been killed, a third remained missing, and four others were wounded following the Iranian operation in Jordan on July 17.
The IRGC has repeatedly warned governments hosting US forces that bases used to launch attacks against Iran would be considered legitimate military targets. It also urged those governments to activate civilian defense measures and keep residents away from potential target areas.
The latest statements by al-Bukhaiti reinforce that warning, suggesting that members of the Axis of Resistance increasingly regard the regional network of US bases as a central component of Washington’s campaign against Iran and other countries supporting Palestine.
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