NYT: Iran's Strikes Killed, Injured Over Two Dozen US Troops in Jordan
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: The New York Times
US officials told The New York Times that four Iranian attacks on US bases in Jordan over five days killed two American troops, wounded dozens, and left one missing.
Two United States troops were killed, another remains missing, and dozens more have been wounded after four Iranian attacks targeted US military positions in Jordan over a five-day period, according to a report by The New York Times citing multiple anonymous US officials.
The report also says the attacks caused significant damage to US military helicopters, underscoring the intensity of Iran's latest retaliatory campaign against American forces in the region.
Four attacks in five days
According to NYT, the first Iranian strike hit a residential facility at King Faisal Air Base, wounding as many as five US service members.
A second attack targeted a base in eastern Jordan where US Black Hawk helicopters were operating, damaging a significant number of the aircraft, US officials told the newspaper.
Forty-eight hours before Friday's deadly strike, Iranian missiles hit Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Azraq, injuring about 20 US troops as they rushed to take shelter in bunkers, according to the officials.
Iran then struck the same base again on Friday, killing two US soldiers and wounding four additional troops. Other personnel were evaluated for minor injuries, while one US service member remains missing, the officials said.
Taken together, the four attacks have wounded dozens of US personnel and inflicted damage on multiple helicopters operating from Jordanian bases, according to the report.
US officials assess Iran has adapted its missile operations
The report also cited US officials as saying the repeated attacks indicate that Iran not only retains substantial missile stockpiles but has become increasingly effective at penetrating US air defense systems.
Their assessment aligns with reporting by The Wall Street Journal, which cited US officials saying Iran has adapted its missile tactics by using projectiles capable of maneuvering during their terminal phase, making interception more difficult.
According to the Journal, US officials said the latest strikes suggest Iran is employing missiles that can alter their trajectory as they descend toward their targets, while also expressing concern that Tehran's improved targeting accuracy may be benefiting from external technical assistance, claimed support from China or Russia.
Operation Nasr 2 continues across West Asia
The US assessments come as Iran continues Operation Nasr 2, a multi-wave military campaign targeting US military assets across West Asia in response to Washington's attacks on Iranian territory.
On Saturday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) released footage showing launches of several domestically developed missile systems, including the Kheibar-Shekan, Zolfaghar, Fateh-110, and Haj Qassem ballistic missiles, alongside Shahed drones during the 17th through 20th waves of the operation.
Iranian media reported strikes on US military positions in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain following US attacks on civilian infrastructure in southern Iran.
The IRGC said the latest operations were carried out in retaliation for US strikes targeting bridges, electricity infrastructure, and water desalination facilities in Bandar Abbas and other parts of Hormozgan Province.
As part of the 20th wave of Operation Nasr 2, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force launched a coordinated missile and drone attack against the US military base at Azraq in Jordan, saying the operation targeted aircraft shelters and a large aircraft parking area.
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