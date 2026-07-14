Iranian Forces Strike US Facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran announces new strikes on US-linked facilities in Kuwait and Jordan as military exchanges intensify across the Gulf following renewed US attacks on Tehran.
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it targeted a major US military logistics and support center in Kuwait as part of the fourth wave of Operation Nasr 2, while Iran’s Army said it launched a new wave of drone strikes against US positions in Jordan.
In a statement on Thursday, the IRGC said the KJL logistics and support center in Mina Abdullah, Kuwait, revealed as a key US military supply hub in West Asia, was "set on fire and destroyed" during the operation.
The force said the strike was carried out under the code "Ya Aba Abdillah al-Hussein" in response to continued US attacks on Iranian coastal positions and southern areas of the country.
The IRGC said retaliatory operations would continue, adding that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until what it described as US aggression ends.
Strikes hit US facilities in Bahrain
The IRGC reported additional retaliatory operations against US military infrastructure in the region, expanding its ongoing “Nasr 2” operation. In its 12th communique, the IRGC said its forces targeted facilities belonging to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain during the fifth wave of the operation.
The strikes hit the National Security Information (NSI) management center, command and control facilities, large storage sites for military parts and equipment, and fuel depots belonging to the US Fifth Fleet.
The IRGC said the operation was carried out in response to US efforts to impose control over the Strait of Hormuz and restrict regional energy flows.
“The export of oil and gas from the region is either for everyone or for no one,” the statement said, warning that further disruptions could follow if Washington continued its actions in the region.
Iranian Army announces new drone strikes on Jordan base
Separately, The Islamic Republic of Iran Army (Artesh) announced the eighth phase of Operation Saeqeh, saying a new wave of drone attacks targeted US military facilities at al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.
According to the statement, Iranian drones struck locations housing F/A-18 fighter aircraft and large equipment hangars belonging to US forces at the base for the second time.
The Army said the operation was carried out in response to repeated US attacks and reaffirmed that Iran would continue defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"The power of our defense is not to start any war, but to protect Iran’s independence and territorial integrity," the statement said.
Regional military exchanges intensify
The latest announcements come amid a widening confrontation between Iran and the United States following the collapse of the June ceasefire and the resumption of the US aggression on Iran.
Iranian forces have carried out multiple retaliatory operations targeting US-operated facilities across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.
Earlier footage showed an Iranian one-way attack drone striking a US military facility in Kuwait, while a photo released by Iranian state television showed a fire in northern Jordan following a reported ballistic missile strike on a US-linked position.
Regional reports also indicated explosions at US facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan as military exchanges expanded across the Gulf.
US strikes targeted civilian infrastructure
The escalation has also included accusations over the targeting of civilian and economic infrastructure.
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Tehran reported that the latest US strikes on Iran targeted a mineral water production facility in Ilam Province.
Iranian media reported that the facility near Musaian village was hit by three projectiles.
The reported strike came after US President Donald Trump threatened further attacks against Iran’s critical infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran did not return to negotiations.
Under international humanitarian law, attacks targeting civilian infrastructure that is not directly contributing to military operations are prohibited and may constitute war crimes.
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