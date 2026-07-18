Sudanese Army Says It Destroyed 205 RSF Vehicles in June
By Al Mayadeen English
17 Jul 2026 23:28
The Sudanese army says it destroyed 205 RSF combat vehicles, downed four drones, and recaptured Al-Kurmuk during operations in early June.
The Sudanese army announced on Thursday that its forces and allied units destroyed 205 combat vehicles, 17 military trucks, and four drones belonging to the UAE-backed Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during operations conducted on multiple fronts in the first half of June.
In a statement, the military said its operations between June 1 and June 15 resulted in "field successes against the Rapid Support Forces," including the recapture of the city of al-Kurmuk in Blue Nile State in southeastern Sudan.
Sudanese army reports gains across multiple fronts
According to the statement, the army also seized 21 combat vehicles and shot down four FH-95 drones during the operations.
The military said that 76 combat vehicles and 17 trucks carrying military equipment were destroyed in Darfur.
In South Kordofan State, the army reported destroying 19 combat vehicles and said dozens of RSF fighters were killed during the fighting.
Military says Al-Kurmuk recaptured in Blue Nile State
The army added that in North Kordofan it destroyed 54 combat vehicles, downed three drones, and killed dozens of RSF fighters.
A fourth drone was reportedly intercepted over White Nile State.
The Sudanese military pledged to continue its operations against the RSF until security and stability are restored across the country.
The Rapid Support Forces had not issued an immediate response to the army's statements at the time of publication.
Sudanese army demands full RSF withdrawal
Last week, the Sudanese army has made the complete withdrawal of the RSF from all cities under its control a key condition for accepting a US-backed peace initiative aimed at ending Sudan's more than three-year conflict, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.
The documents, whose contents were confirmed by senior Sudanese officials, show that Khartoum accepted most elements of the US proposal but rejected provisions allowing only limited RSF redeployments. Instead, the government insists that any agreement must require the RSF to withdraw from every city it has occupied since May 11, 2023.
The US proposal calls for an immediate 90-day humanitarian ceasefire to facilitate negotiations on a permanent truce and pave the way for a civilian-led political transition ending in national elections.
It also proposes a UN-supervised mechanism to oversee phased RSF withdrawals, initially focusing on North Darfur and North Kordofan. However, the Sudanese army rejected that framework, arguing that any settlement must include a full RSF withdrawal nationwide.
No comments:
Post a Comment