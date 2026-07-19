Iran’s Armed Forces to Deliver ‘Devastating Response’ to Any Aggression
Sunday, 19 July 2026 3:27 AM
Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters
The commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, Iran’s top military command unit, warns that the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces will deliver a “decisive and devastating response” to any act of aggression, while reaffirming allegiance to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and emphasizing national unity as a central pillar of the country's defense strategy.
Major General Ali Abdollahi made the remarks in a statement on Sunday after Ayatollah Khamenei addressed the nation in a message denouncing the United States’ repeated violations against the country. The Leader also warned that the Iranian nation and the regional Resistance Front had "unforgettable lessons" for Washington if it continued pursuing confrontation, and urged preserving “sacred unity” across society and government as one of Iran's foremost priorities.
In light of the message, the commander asserted that the Armed Forces would continue to follow the guidance of the Leader while dedicating all available capabilities to strengthening cohesion among the military, the Iranian people, and state institutions.
“We once again pledge our allegiance to the wise and sagacious Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, reaffirming our commitment to uphold his clear and illuminating guidance in safeguarding the ideals of the Revolution, as well as the sacred unity and national cohesion of the Iranian people, as the guiding principle of the Armed Forces,” he wrote.
The statement also addressed the United States, describing Washington as “the Great Satan” and warning against any hostile action towards Iran.
“Acting in accordance with the directives and guidance of our Leader, we also remind the Great Satan and the criminal, duplicitous, and deceitful American enemy that any act of covetousness, coercion, hegemonic ambition, or brutality will be met with a decisive and devastating response from the faithful, courageous, and powerful servicemen of the Armed Forces,” he added.
“We will impose upon them costs even greater than those incurred during the second and third imposed wars," General Abdollahi noted, referring to the two last bouts of wholesale American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.
Reiterating his emphasis on national unity, the commander reminded that Washington had taken aim at the country’s internal cohesion after suffering successive defeats on the battlefield in the face of the nation.
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