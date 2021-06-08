Asian Food Truck in Utah Damaged with Racist Graffiti
LAYTON, Utah (AP) — Police are seeking information about an Asian food truck in Utah that was damaged with racist graffiti, but it’s too early to know if it will be investigated as a hate crime, officials said Monday.
The World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck shared photos of the damage on its Facebook account on Sunday with a post that said, “We are not going to have hatred stop us from sharing our culture.”
The photos show much of the truck covered in white spray paint, including racist slurs and images. The food truck is well known for its Filipino and Asian fusion dishes, KTVX reported.
Layton police Sgt. Tracy Hokum said the truck was vandalized early Sunday morning, calling the incident “unfortunate.” He said officers are in the initial stages of their investigation and asked that anyone who has any information or video to contact the department.
No comments:
Post a Comment