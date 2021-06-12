International Order is Not Based on a So-called System and Order Advocated by a Handful of Countries: Chinese Embassy in the UK
By Global Times
Jun 12, 2021 10:55 PM
(From L to R, Front) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, (From L to R, Rear) European Council President Charles Michel, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, stand for a family photo during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, on June 11, 2021. Photo:Xinhua
Genuine multilateralism is based on the principles of the UN Charter and international order, not pseudo-multilateralism serving the interests of a small clique or political bloc, a spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy in the UK said while refuting the so-called rules-based international system advocated at the G7 Summit held in Cornwall, UK.
“We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries. The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement published on the embassy’s website on Saturday.
His remarks were made in response to the US seizing this opportunity in the G7 in the hope of bonding with other Western countries and safeguarding the so-called rules-based international system.
There is only one system and one order in the world, that is, the international system with the United Nations at its core and international order based on international law, not a so-called system and order advocated by a handful of countries.
There is only one set of rules for the world, that is, the basic norms of international relations based on the principles of the UN Charter, not the so-called rules formulated by a small number of countries, said the spokesperson.
He said that there is only one kind of multilateralism, that is, the genuine multilateralism based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, featuring equal treatment, cooperation and mutual benefits, not pseudo-multilateralism serving the interests of a small clique or political bloc.
It is our hope that relevant countries will take concrete steps to uphold the principles of the UN Charter, take the initiative to safeguard the core role of the UN, and make real efforts for an early victory over the coronavirus, to respond effectively to climate change and to work for a robust global economic recovery, the spokesperson noted.
