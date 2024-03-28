Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Voices with Vision Aired on WPFW in Washington, D.C. Discussed the Situation in the Sahel and Zimbabwe
On March 19, 2024, Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, was a guest on the Voices with Vision program which airs every week over WPFW in Washington, D.C.
To hear this podcast featuring Abayomi Azikiwe who comes on during the second half of the program, just click on the following link: WPFW - Voices With Vision: Voices With Vision - Tuesday, March 19, 2024 on Apple Podcasts
Azikiwe provides some analysis on the ongoing destabilization efforts by the United States and France against the anti-imperialist governments in West Africa.
Also, there was discussion on the diplomatic problems between the administration of President Joe Biden and the Republic of Zimbabwe government.
