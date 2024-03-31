Decision to End Gaza War Lies in Washington's Hands: Hamas Official
By Al Mayadeen English
The Hamas representative in Lebanon says the US shares the same objective with the Israeli occupation, which is to eliminate the Resistance in Gaza.
Hamas representative in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdel Hadi, affirmed Saturday evening that the indirect negotiations between the Palestinian Resistance and "Israel" clearly showed that the occupation entity has no intention to achieve any deal.
Abdel Hadi told Al Mayadeen that the Resistance aims to reach an agreement leading to the cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from Gaza, and the reconstruction of the enclave.
He emphasized that the Palestinian people prioritize confronting aggression, showing resilience, and achieving victory in this war.
Touching on negotiations over a prisoner exchange deal, the Hamas official pointed out that the Resistance has shown tangible flexibility but has not received guarantees from the Israeli occupation regarding the cessation of hostilities. He stressed that the Resistance will not conclude any deal without these guarantees.
Abdel Hadi reiterated that the decision to end the war on Gaza rests in Washington's hands, which sponsors the wars of extermination and starvation against the Palestinian people.
The Palestinian official highlighted that the United States shares the same objectives with the Israeli occupation, which are to eliminate the Resistance and find an alternative from within Gaza.
He noted that the Israeli and American proposals are not a sincere effort to complete a deal but rather a maneuver, adding that "Israel" and the United States are not serious about reaching a deal.
Earlier on Saturday, Egyptian broadcaster Al Qahera News cited a security source in Egypt revealing that Egytian-Qatari mediated ceasefire talks between "Israel" and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas will continue on March 31.
In recent months, several talks have taken place, but no conclusion has been reached so far as international mediators also attempted to reach a Ramadan ceasefire deal.
No comments:
Post a Comment