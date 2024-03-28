Abayomi Azikiwe Was Featured on Political Misfits over Sputnik Radio Discussing Nigeria, Somaliland and French Foreign Policy in Africa
Editor of the Pan-African News Wire, Abayomi Azikiwe, discussed the election controversy in Nigeria, violence in Somaliland, French President Emmanuel Macron’s latest tour of African nations and new reports of atrocities in Ethiopia.
To hear this interview go to the following link: Scholz in DC, Brazilian Foreign Policy, Mississippi Legal Apartheid - 04.03.2023, Sputnik International (sputnikglobe.com)
Azikiwe is in the last segment of the program.
No comments:
Post a Comment