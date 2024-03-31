Hezbollah Pours Burkan Rockets Against Israeli Sites, Assembly Points
By Al Mayadeen English
30 Mar 2024 22:42
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has conducted eight operations against 'Israel' in support of Palestine and in defense of Lebanon.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah - announced on Saturday that its fighters carried out eight operations against Israeli occupation military sites and assembly points across the Lebanese-Palestinian border area in continued support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and their Resistance.
Operations overview
1. At 01:20 a.m., the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli occupation forces gathering and military vehicles in the al-Malekiya military site and its vicinity, using rocket weapons, and inflicted confirmed casualties
2. At 08:00 a.m., the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the 'Ramim' barracks using a Bukran rocket, achieving a direct hit.
3. At 12:15 p.m., the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building in the 'Admit' settlement where IOF soldiers were stationed, inflicting confirmed casualties. Hezbollah noted that the operation came as a response to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the resilient Lebanese villages, towns, and homes.
4. At 12:20 p.m., the Islamic Resistance's fighters targeted the 'Khirbet Maer' military base using rocket weapons.
5. At 12:25 p.m., the Islamic Resistance's fighters targeted an IOF gathering in the Raheb site and its vicinity, using rocket weapons and artillery shelling, inflicting casualties.
6. At 3:00 p.m., the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Radar military site in occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, using rocket weapons and achieving direct hits.
7. At 3:30 p.m., the Islamic Resistance fighters launched a drone attack against the Israeli Southern Brigade Leadership military center, located in the 'Yaara' settlement, with a Bukran rocket, achieving direct hits.
8. At 4:30 p.m., the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Ruwaisat al-Alam military site in Lebanese Kfar Chouba Heights, using a Bukran rocket and achieving a direct hit.
Hezbollah's strategic achievement in north: Israeli media
Israeli media reported on Friday that Hezbollah has evacuated occupied northern Palestine labeling it a strategic achievement completed through only little effort and at a reasonable price.
The military affairs analyst at Israeli Channel 13, Alon Ben David, wondered about the possibility of restoring "safety" for settlers in northern occupied Palestine amid "Israel" not having any actual plan.
He added that "Israel" can continue its back-and-forth attacks with Hezbollah, however, this will not pressure Hezbollah to push back.
In a similar context, the military commentator on Israeli Channel 12, Nir Devuri, confirmed that Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is leading the battle from the strategic end highlighting that Israeli settlers will not be going back to settlements in northern occupied Palestine.
No comments:
Post a Comment