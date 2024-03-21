Eight Martyrs in Israeli Bombing on Rafah, Resistance Confronts IOF
By Al Mayadeen English
As Israeli bombings continue in the vicinity of the al-Shifa Medical Complex, the Palestinian resistance remains engaged in confrontations with the occupation forces near the hospital.
The Palestinian Resistance is engaging in confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces, who have moved further into the vicinity of the al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, Journalist Alam el-Din Sabah confirmed to Al Mayadeen.
He further noted that the occupation forces intensified their artillery shelling and raids in the vicinity of al-Shifa Hospital. This escalation is occurring amid severed communication with medical personnel inside the hospital, which has been under siege by Israeli forces for several days.
The journalist pointed out that the families living in the vicinity of the al-Shifa Medical Complex are calling to be evacuated as a result of the violent Israeli bombing and the ongoing siege.
For his part, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that occupation warplanes carried out fire belts northwest of al-Shifa Hospital, adding that eight Palestinians were martyred after the occupation bombed a house in the al-Nasr neighborhood, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.
Earlier on Thursday, the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, published footage showing its fighters repelling Israeli military vehicles in the vicinity of the al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.
In a statement, the al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that its fighters targeted three Israeli tanks and an armored personnel carrier using the al-Yassin 105 anti-armor shells, and also engaged Israeli occupation forces with mortar fire in the vicinity of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
The statement mentioned that its fighters confirmed targeting two Israeli Merkava tanks using two al-Yassin 105 shells after returning from the frontlines in the western area of Khan Younis.
The al-Qassam Brigades also reported killing an Israeli occupation sniper with a 12.7-caliber anti-material rifle east of the al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City. The operation was filmed and its footage was later published via their Telegram channel.
The footage shows the sniper being targeted, and the occupation forces launching smoke bombs to cover the sniper's operation and evacuate the dead soldier.
No comments:
Post a Comment