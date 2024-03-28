Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. March 24, 2024
To listen to this podcast just go to this URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/24 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on a recent attack on Niger military personnel inside the country; Algeria has set national elections for Sept.; Kenyan doctors remain on strike for the second week; and refugee camps in Chad are overflowing with new migrants.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on International Women's History Month with segments on the impact of the Memphis massacre of 1866 on African American women.
Later we listen to two speeches, one from 1968 and another delivered in 1971, by Coretta Scott King.
