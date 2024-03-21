Iraqi Resistance Forced US Back to Negotiating Table: Al-Nujabaa
By Al Mayadeen English
21 Mar 2024 23:58
In an interview with Lebanese Al-Akhbar, Iraq's Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba declared that the resistance group supports any action towards the expulsion of US forces from Iraq.
Iraq's al-Nujabaa Resistance movement proclaimed that it would back up any action that aimed to expel the US forces from Iraq.
"We have forced the occupiers back to the negotiating table with our strikes," Hussein al-Moussawi, spokesperson for al-Nujabaa, said in an interview with the Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar, on Thursday.
The spokesperson referred to an agreement between Baghdad and Washington for the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, noting that the strikes by the Resistance on US bases have compelled the US to return to the negotiating table after years.
“However, so far, clear results have not been achieved from the government's negotiations with the Americans, and what is important for us are the interests of the Iraqi people," the spokesperson added.
Al-Moussawi also reiterated the Iraqi Resistance’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and the Resistance against the Israeli occupation war machine.
Earlier in February, the Secretary-General of the Iraqi al-Nujabaa Resistance movement announced that the group's operations against US forces would not stop until the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza ceases and the complete withdrawal of the "US occupation" from Iraq.
In a statement, Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi said that this decision is a sovereign one taken by the group alone.
The Secretary-General of the al-Nujabaa Movement, Akram al-Kaabi, declared, on February 25, that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq will maintain resistance operations to force US forces out of the country and will not stop attacking Israeli targets in Palestine.
Iraqi Resistance groups launched a series of operations last October in support of the Palestinian people and their Resistance in Gaza, who are still suffering an ongoing genocide. The groups affirmed repeatedly that attacks on US bases in Syria and Iraq, as well as on Israeli sites, will not stop until the war on the Strip ends.
Al-Kaabi added that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has made its decision to be "Islamic, Iraqi and Resistors," adding that "We alone bear its consequences and have prepared ourselves for it."
"We will not abandon" the objective to "liberate Iraq" from US presence and support Palestine by striking the Israeli occupation.
The Iraqi government recently announced that it is in talks with Washington to reach a framework for the withdrawal of the US-led coalition from Iraq.
This decision came following several US aggressions on member groups of the Popular Mobilization Forces PMF - a governmental security apparatus - which resulted in the martyrdom and wounding of many Iraqi citizens. The American attacks also targeted sites operated by the country's Defense Ministry.
On that note, the leader of al-Nujabaa emphasized that "it is a delusion to imagine that the American occupier will surrender and withdraw from Iraq through negotiation," stressing that the United States only understands the language of force and armed confrontation.
In its most recent aggression on Iraq, the United States assassinated earlier this month a prominent leader of Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah, martyr Hajj Wisam Mohammed Saber (Abu Baqer Al-Saadi). Washington later claimed responsibility for the attack.
Following the US killing of the Iraqi citizen, Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier Yahya Rasool said then that US forces "threaten civil peace and violate Iraq's sovereignty" following a "clearly identifiable assassination operation" via an airstrike in a residential neighborhood inside Baghdad.
"Our armed forces have no choice but to fulfill their constitutional duties to safeguard the security of Iraqis and Iraqi territory from all threats," Rasool stressed.
