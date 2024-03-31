Hezbollah's Drones Pummel Israeli Artillery Units, Soldiers
By Al Mayadeen English
Islamic Resistance fighters in Lebanon target Israeli soldiers, sites, artillery units, and equipment using a wide array of weapons, including suicide drones.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah has launched yet another series of operations targeting Israeli occupation forces and sites across the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Sunday.
Hezbollah fighters have been consistently attacking Israeli positions in support of the Palestinian people and their Resistance in the Gaza Strip since October 8, 2023.
A list of Hezbollah's operations on March 31st
At 12:15 pm (local time), Hezbollah's artillery units attacked the "Ramim" Barracks, dealing direct hits to the intended targets.
At 1:18 pm, the Islamic Resistance targeted the al-Malikiyah military site with several large caliber Burkan rockets.
Less than half an hour later, Hezbollah's Unmanned Air Force targeted the positions of Israeli artillery units and soldiers via one-way attack drones that directly hit their targets near and inside the recently set-up "Barkhta" site.
At 3:45 pm, Hezbollah targeted the Zibdine military site in the Israeli-occupied Lebanese Shebaa farms with artillery shells.
Concurrently, Hezbollah fighters launched an attack on the Roueissat al-Alam military sites in the Israeli-occupied Lebanese Kfar Chouba Hills, via "appropriate weapons".
Just ten minutes later, Hezbollah fighters targeted and destroyed recently set-up spyware and surveillance equipment in al-Jirdah, opposite the Lebanese town of al-Dhayrah.
At 5:00 pm, Hezbollah fighter restarted their operations, targeting a grouping of Israeli occupation forces in the vicinity of the "Menara" military site, dealing direct hits to the intended target.
At 11:10 pm, nearing midnight, Hezbollah fighters attacked the "Metulla" military site with artillery shells, causing confirmed casualties to military forces at the site.
On Sunday dawn, Hezbollah's Military Media released two videos showcasing the group's operations against Israeli occupation forces along the Lebanese-Palestinian border that were conducted on Saturday.
The first video published by the Military Media showcased an anti-tank guided missile attack on the "Admit" settlement, targeting a building that had been appropriated by Israeli occupation forces for military use. The Hezbollah anti-tank fighter dealt a direct hit to the intended target, which came in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanese towns and villages.
The second video published by the Military Media showcased a direct attack on Israeli occupation forces, via artillery shells and unspecified rocket weapons. The attack dealt confirmed hits to a grouping of Israeli occupation soldiers at the al-Raheb military site.
Later on Sunday, Hezbollah mourned its fighter martyr Ismail Ali al-Zein, "Ragheb", from the town of Qabrikha in South Lebanon on the path to al-Quds.
Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets said that 755 settler units and infrastructures were destroyed in northern settlements, during confrontations with Hezbollah and other Resistance factions.
In detail, 550 settler units and buildings were damaged by Hezbollah's operations, while the remaining 205 were damaged due to work done by Israeli occupation forces.
No comments:
Post a Comment