Russian Forces Carried Out 58 Airstrikes, Including via Tsirkon Missiles, in 7 Days
All designated targets were hit
© Russian Defence Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces carried out 1 massive and 57 precision strikes, including via Tsirkon cruise and Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles, in the past 7 days, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
According to the Ministry, missile and drone strikes hit Ukrainian military industrial complex, Armed Forces and Security Service (SBU) decision-making centers, unmanned speedboat assembly shops, arsenals, fuel depots, air defense objects, energy infrastructure and temporary deployment locations for special operations forces and foreign mercenaries.
All designated targets were hit, the Ministry added.
Avdeyevka direction
Ukrainian forces lost over 1,870 troops and 13 tanks in the Avdeyevka direction in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Over the past week, Ukrainian forces lost more than 1,870 troops, 13 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles and 50 cars in that direction," the ministry said.
Also, 30 field artillery pieces, including five US-made M777 howitzers, a US-supplied M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery mount and a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer as well as a Grad multiple rocket launcher were struck with counter-battery fire there, the ministry added.
Donetsk direction
Russian forces liberated the settlement of Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and repelled 12 Ukrainian counterattacks in the past week, with the enemy losing over 2,360 troops and 105 pieces of equipment, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Among other enemy weapons, five tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, and 23 field artillery pieces, including 11 foreign-made ones, as well as 61 cars were destroyed.
Kherson direction
The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 370 troops and 5 M777 howitzers on the Kherson direction, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"The enemy lost over 370 troops, 2 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 29 automobiles and 13 field artillery guns, including 5 US-made M777 howitzers," the Ministry said.
According to the Ministry, Battlegroup ‘Dnepr’ inflicted damage to personnel and vehicles of Ukraine’s 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 28th, 65th and 118th Mechanized brigades, 35th Marine Brigade and three territorial defense brigades near Rabotino, Novosyolovka, Nesteryanka, Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye Region), Ivanovka, Mikhaylovka, Gavrilovka and Tyaginka (Kherson Region).
Kupyansk direction
Over the past week, Russian forces repelled 11 enemy counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction, with Ukrainians losing roughly 310 troops and 46 pieces of equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
In particular, the enemy lost two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 22 cars, and 19 field artillery pieces, including two US-supplied howitzers, an M777 and an M198, and a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer, the ministry reported.
South Donetsk direction
Ukrainians sustained over 860 casualties and lost two Krab self-propelled howitzers and two British-supplied FH-70 howitzers in the south Donetsk direction.
"Enemy losses amounted to over 860 troops, four armored combat vehicles, 35 cars, and seven field artillery pieces, including two Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzers and two British-supplied FH-70 howitzers," according to the report.
Ukrainian surrender
A total of 18 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered in the past seven days, the Russian Defense Ministry also said.
"During the past week, 18 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered," the Defense Ministry added
Rockets, missiles, drones
Over the past week, Russian air defenses and aircraft downed 171 Ukrainian MLRS projectiles, and 1,208 drones, as well as 11 British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, three Neptune anti-ship missiles and four US-made ADM-160 MALD missiles.
In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 577 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 17,773 unmanned aerial vehicles, 489 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,644 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,257 multiple rocket launchers, 8,582 field artillery guns and mortars and 20,381 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry concluded.
