Moscow, Bangui Choosing Place for Russian Military Base in Central African Republic

The two countries’ defense ministries continue negotiations, Russian Ambassador in the country Alexander Bikantov said

Russian Ambassador in Central African Republic Alexander Bikantov Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Moscow and Bangui are discussing a location for a Russian military base in the Central African Republic (CAR), Russian Ambassador in the country Alexander Bikantov said in an interview with TASS.

"The two countries’ defense ministries continue negotiations. As far as I know, efforts are underway to choose a location for the base," he noted.

According to Bikantov, it is difficult to talk about a specific timeframe at the moment.

Fidele Gouandjika, an advisor to the CAR president, stated earlier that Bangui had asked Russia to establish a military base in the country. Gouandjika added that infrastructure facilities in Berengo were capable of housing up to 10,000 troops.

