Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Tues. March 19, 2024
Listen to the Tues. March 19, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear this podcast go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/19 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our PANW report with dispatches on the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) conducting drills in anticipation of a ground invasion by the United States and Britain; resistance forces are continuing their attacks on the IDF inside the Gaza Strip; the South African government in its legal actions against the IOF at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is demanding action against the genocide in Gaza; and the Republic of South Sudan has closed schools due to extreme heat in the country.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on International Women's History Month looking back at the life, times and contributions of human and civil rights activist Ella Baker.
No comments:
Post a Comment