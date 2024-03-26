Hospitals See Influx of Patients as Shock Wears Off Post-terror Attack — Deputy PM
According to Tatyana Golikova, most of those seeking medical assistance have minor injuries and receive outpatient treatment
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Mikhail Sinitsyn/TAS
MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The number of people hurt in the Crocus City Hall terror attack is growing as people are recovering from the initial shock and seeking medical assistance, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.
"It’s quite simple: we expect that people will seek medical assistance because many fled Crocus City Hall in a state of shock. Today, the increased number of patients, both in hospitals and in outpatient departments is explained by this fact," she said.
According to Golikova, most of those seeking medical assistance have minor injuries and receive outpatient treatment.
On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, just over the Moscow city limits. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the current death toll is 137, but may rise. The Moscow Region Health Ministry said that 182 people were injured.
Eleven individuals suspected of being involved in the terrorist attack have been apprehended, including four gunmen who were detained in the Bryansk Region, southwest of Moscow, as they attempted to seek refuge by crossing the nearby Ukrainian border.
