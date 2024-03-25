Moscow Court Arrests Seventh Defendant in Crocus City Hall Attack Case
Earlier, the court arrested Dilovar and Isroil Islomovs in the same case
MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has sanctioned the arrest of Aminchon Islomov in the Moscow’s Crocus City Hall terror attack case, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.
"To place Aminchon Islomov in custody until May 22," the court ruling says.
The court session was held behind closed doors.
Earlier, the court arrested Dilovar and Isroil Islomovs in the same case. The three are charged under provision "b," part 3 of article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (a terror attack committed by a group of persons), which carries a punishment of up to life incarceration.
Aminchon and Dilovar Islomovs are brothers and Isroil Islomov is their father. All the three were born in Dushanbe. The brothers are Russian nationals, while the father is a citizen of Tajikistan. Dilovar Islomov is married with a child and worked as a taxi driver. Aminchon Islomov has seven children born by two wives. Isroil Islomov resides in Tver.
Earlier, the Basmanny District Court arrested four perpetrators of the attack, namely Dalerdjon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Rachabaliizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni, and Faizov .
On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, just over the Moscow city limits. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the current death toll is 137, but may rise. The Moscow Region Health Ministry said that 182 people were injured.
Eleven individuals suspected of being involved in the terrorist attack have been apprehended, including four gunmen who were detained in the Bryansk Region, southwest of Moscow, as they attempted to seek refuge by crossing the nearby Ukrainian border.
