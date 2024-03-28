Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Fri. March 22, 2024
Listen to the Fri. March 22, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/19 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This program features our PANW report with dispatches on the recent IDF bombing of Rafah in the Gaza Strip; Yemen has provided a military update on its solidarity actions with the people of Palestine; Iraq announced that the United States has reopened talks on their exit from the country; and there are ongoing military engagements between southern Lebanon and the northern IOT.
In the second and third hours we will listen to a panel discussion on the situation in West Asia.
