Suspect in Crocus City Hall Shooting Attack Says He Was Promised Reward of $5,400
The detainee added that half the money had been transferred to his card, while he had been promised he would receive the other half later
© Valery Sturit/TASS
MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. A man detained on suspicion of involvement in the Crocus City Hall attack has said he was promised a reward of 500,000 rubles ($5,400), according to a video posted on RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan’s Telegram channel.
"I shot down people at the Crocus for money; [I was promised] about 500,000," he said.
The detainee added that half the money had been transferred to his card, while he had been promised he would receive the other half later. He lost the card while trying to escape from law enforcement officers.
