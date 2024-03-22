South African Western Cape Province Water Department Urges Residents to Use Water Sparingly
This as the globe marks World Water Day on Friday, a day to highlight issues including access to good water quality and preservation of water resources
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Water and Sanitation has reiterated a call for residents to use water sparingly.
Provincial head of the department, Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa said, "the theme for this year is leveraging water for peace. That is why we are collaborating with our partners, as national, provincial, as well as local spheres of our government to resolve water and sanitation related issues, whilst the Western Cape dam levels are healthier than the previous years."
Meanwhile, an organisation in the Eastern Cape advocating for access to water, The Gift of Clean Water said drinking water quality in the province has deteriorated.
The organisation's founding member, Christo Herselman said, "there are people who have to walk kilometres, and mostly women. They have to fetch water and bring it back, and that water is contaminated. They have to boil it to be able to drink it.”
