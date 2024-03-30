'No Decision' on Fate of US Forces' Presence in Niger, Pentagon Says
By Al Mayadeen English
29 Mar 2024 16:08
Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder claims there are mere discussions ongoing at the moment amid reports of a US troop withdrawal from Niger on the table.
No decision has been made by the US regarding its troops in Niger. Reporters were told by Pentagon Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder when asked about the fate of US troops in Niger that "there's been no decisions made at this stage on the movement of US forces."
"Well, I did see that article...I really don't have anything on that... To my knowledge, there continue to be ongoing discussions at this time," he added.
This comes a day after the West African country said the US intends to submit a plan to "disengage" its soldiers from the region and after Niger canceled its military agreement with the US earlier this month, deeming the presence of the US and its 1,000 troops and contractors "illegal".
Nigerien government Spokesperson Amadou Abdramane justified the decision because “it was not democratically approved and imposes unfavorable conditions on Niger, particularly in terms of lack of transparency on military activities.”
The accord, which facilitated the "illegal" presence of American military personnel and civilian staff from the Department of Defense within the Nigerien borders, was labeled by Niger as unfair and a tool used by the US to undermine the nation's sovereignty.
Since then, US officials downplayed the magnitude of Niger's action and tried to promote a toned-down narrative that does not reflect badly on the United States.
Celeste A. Wallander, an assistant secretary of defense, told lawmakers at the House Armed Services Committee that Niger's decision was not as severe as initially thought and that the US was trying to find a loophole to keep its troops in the African nation, The New York Times reported.
“The self-identified government of Niger has not asked or demanded that the United States military depart. There is actually quite a mixed message. We are following up and seeking clarification,” she said, adding that only the military accord was discarded.
However, ongoing discussions between the transitional government in Niger and the United States have examined the withdrawal of US troops from the African nation's grounds and the steps that would follow, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.
It is worth recalling that the situation has been in a domino effect since July 26 when members of the Nigerien Presidential Guard announced on national television that they had ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. Subsequently, they closed the country's borders and imposed a curfew "until further notice."
The coup came shortly after the Presidential Guard detained President Bazoum at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in the capital city, Niamey.
Local media reported that the mutiny was triggered by President Bazoum's alleged plan to dismiss General Omar Tchiani, the commander of the Presidential Guard. As a result, the US and France evacuated both embassy staff members and their citizens from the country.
