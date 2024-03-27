SACP Condemns Terrorist Attacks, Expresses Heartfelt Condolences to the Russian People
Monday, 25 March 2024: The South African Communist Party (SACP) strongly condemns the terrorist attack on Friday evening, 22 March 2024, at the Crocus City Hall in the city of Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, in Russia. On behalf of the SACP, the General Secretary of the Party, Solly Mapaila, expresses heartfelt condolences to the Russian state, people and families who lost their loved ones as a result of the attacks by the terrorists through assault rifles, among others. The SACP wishes those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.
According to the latest information by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the terrorists killed 137 people. According to the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region, the terrorists injured 182 people.
The Russian Shopping Centres Association has estimated that the reconstruction of Crocus City Hall, where the terrorist act took place, may cost between 6 and 12 billion Russian Rubles, approximately between 65 and 130 million US Dollars.
It is strange that the United States Embassy in Moscow issued an advisory on 7 March 2024, partly reading, “The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours.” This implies that the United States, through its embassy in Moscow, had prior knowledge of the panned terrorist attack. What is not clear is whether the United States Embassy in Moscow shared any details with Russia’s law enforcement authorities or behaved as it has done in South Africa – in a manner that leaves much to be desired. This should be a focus in the investigation already taking place to ensure comprehensive accountability.
