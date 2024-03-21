Palestinian Resistance Carries Out Daring Operations in Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
21 Mar 2024 23:30
As the Israeli aggression on Gaza enters its 167th day, the Palestinian Resistance factions continue to repel Israeli occupation soldiers and destroy their vehicles on multiple fronts in the Gaza Strip.
The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, published footage on Thursday evening showing its fighters repelling Israeli military vehicles in the vicinity of the al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.
In a statement, the al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that its fighters targeted three Israeli tanks and an armored personnel carrier using the al-Yassin 105 anti-armor shells, and also engaged Israeli occupation forces with mortar fire in the vicinity of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
The statement mentioned that its fighters confirmed targeting two Israeli Merkava tanks using two al-Yassin 105 shells after returning from the frontlines in the western area of Khan Younis.
The al-Qassam Brigades also reported killing an Israeli occupation sniper with a 12.7-caliber anti-material rifle east of the al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City. The operation was filmed and its footage was later published via their Telegram channel.
The footage shows the sniper being targeted, and the occupation forces launching smoke bombs to cover the sniper's operation and evacuate the dead soldier.
Meanwhile, the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, in the Qarara area north of Khan Younis, reported that its fighters detonated a tunnel entrance as Israeli occupation forces attempted to enter the tunnel, confirming casualties among them, including one killed and one wounded.
The al-Quds Brigades, in a statement, reported that its fighters confronted an Israeli occupation force using machine guns and engaged them from point-blank range also east of Khan Younis.
They further confirmed, after returning from the frontlines, that the Resistance engaged an Israeli occupation force entrenched in one of the residential apartments near the City Edge restaurant west of Gaza City, noting that the IOF evacuated several soldiers between killed and injured.
The al-Quds Brigades continued to report that its fighters targeted an Israeli occupation vehicle with an RPG shell in the vicinity of the al-Shifa Complex in western Gaza City.
With a barrage of mortar shells, the Al-Quds Brigades shelled gatherings of occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Turkish Hospital north of the central area.
In coordination with the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Al-Quds Brigades targeted the "Be'er" settlement with a rocket barrage.
Additionally, the Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees in Palestine, published footage from inside the combat units of its elite fighters in the Northern Brigade during the blessed month of Ramadan.
The footage also shows the fighters monitoring an Israeli drone and then targeting it.
Moreover, the Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades' footage shows the shelling of occupation forces' gathering and vehicles east of the central governorate using two 107 missiles.
On the other hand, the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades confirmed shelling an occupation forces' gathering and its vehicles with 60-caliber mortar shells in the vicinity of the al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City.
The Brigades, in a statement, reported that its fighters targeted an occupation armored personnel carrier with an RPG shell in the vicinity of al-Shifa Hospital.
'Israel' willfully killed patients, arrested staff at al-Shifa: Report
The Government Media Office in Gaza reported Thursday that the Israeli occupation forces deliberately killed 13 patients in the al-Shifa Medical Complex and prevented them from receiving medicine and medical solutions.
The World Health Organization said that access to the al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza was now impossible, noting that there are reports of medical staff being arrested inside.
The organization called on "Israel" to "open more crossings and expedite the entry of food and medical aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip."
For his part, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini said that "blockade, hunger, and disease will soon become the main killer in Gaza."
Lazzarini added that "it is still possible to avoid this artificially-created catastrophic level of hunger by flooding Gaza with food and life-saving aid if there is the political will."
The UNRWA Commissioner-General stressed that "food should not be used as a weapon of war in Gaza," explaining that "this famine is man-made."
No comments:
Post a Comment