UNSC to Consider CAR Arms Embargo This Summer: Russian Ambassador
By Al Mayadeen English
29 Mar 2024
The Russian Ambassador to CAR Alexander Bikantov said that the arms embargo on CAR is limiting for its military in building its armed forces and protecting its national sovereignty.
The UN Security Council will consider removing or making adjustments to the arms embargo in effect since 2013 on the Central African Republic this summer, Russian Ambassador to CAR Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik today.
The arms embargo on CAR was set when a civil war broke out between the government and different armed rebel groups in 2013.
Bikantov announced that "The advisability of lifting or making adjustments to the embargo regime will be submitted for consideration to the UN Security Council this summer."
He added that in the meantime, leading UN experts are meeting with CAR officials in Bangui, including the country's foreign minister and relevant organizations and ambassadors.
As a rule, experts restrict themselves to collecting information and assessments and only then set up their proposals for the UN, he explained.
Overly politicized, limiting
"It is difficult to assess the prospects for lifting or further easing of the embargo today as some UNSC members tend to overly politicize the topic," the Russian ambassador said while also reaffirming that Russia believes that this embargo mechanism is a "harmful anachronism."
"It limits the legitimate capabilities of CAR military in building its armed forces and protecting its national sovereignty. Only illegal armed groups opposing CAR authorities unfairly benefit from maintaining the embargo," Bikantov stressed further elaborating that these kinds of armed groups are perpetually receiving smuggled weapons which leads to security tensions that negatively affect the CAR's economic growth and foreign investments.
Russian Embassy in CAR announced the meeting
The Russian Embassy in CAR stated on Telegram that Bikantov met with the UN delegation that is monitoring the implementation of the embargo in CAR.
"The parties discussed in detail the security situation in CAR, progress in the implementation of the Disarmament Program ... reintegration of former militants as well as some issues regarding the control over the non-proliferation of light weapons in the country," the embassy said.
